IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals (DC) Best Playing 11, Strength and Weakness, Prediction

Strength:

Delhi Capitals boast of one of the best, if not the best, batting line-ups for the upcoming season, starting with their openers. Over the years, Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw had formed of the most lethal opening partnership of the league. But though the Capitals let go off Dhawan this season, they still boast of an explosive opening pair, having signed David Warner during the IPL mega auction.

One of the biggest strengths of the Delhi side will be the opening combination of the young Shaw and explosive Warner. But that's not all, Delhi boast of a strong batting line up with the likes of skipper Rishabh Pant, Mitchell Marsh and also Rovman Powell, who has recently showed off his skills against India. So any target for the Capitals is not going to be too much to ask for.

Coming to the bowling department, the Capitals shelled out a lot to attain the services of Shardul Thakur and he will be one of the key players for Delhi. Apart from this the likes of Anrich Nortje, Axar Patel add a lot of weight to the Delhi line-up. With a strew of all rounders in their line-up, Delhi is arguably of the best sides on paper.

Weakness:

While in the batting department Delhi is one of the best sides, the only weak link for the Ricky Ponting coached-side is the lack of spinners. Though they retained Patel, having let go of seniors Amit Mishra and R Ashwin, Delhi lack the options. Moreover, new addition Kuldeep Yadav, though has the talent, isn't a reliable option.

The lack of spin bowling option could hurt the Delhi team as the season progresses and could hurt their chances on the Indian wicket.

Furthermore, Delhi does have an explosive line-up, but the side will need to quickly figure out their winning XI and find the players in the middle-order who can take them over the line in crunch situations.

Prediction:

One of the best squads, at least on paper, this season, is a strong contendor for the playoffs this season. Delhi, who have come within reach of the title these last three years, will hope to cross the final hurdle this season and lay their hands on the silverware. Led by a young skipper, who any side would be enviable of, Delhi have a chance to not only enter the playoffs, but to also pick up their maiden IPL trophy this season.

With a young squad with just about enough experience, Delhi will be the team to watch out for.

Delhi Capitals Squad:

Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan, KS Bharat, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Mustafizur Rahman, Ashwin Hebbar, Srikar Bharat, Mandeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Praveen Dubey, Lungisani Ngidi, Tim Seifert and Vicky Ostwal

Delhi Capitals Best XI:

Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant, Anrich Nortje, Mitchell Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Rovman Powell, Kuldeep Yadav, Sarfaraz Khan, Khaleel Ahmed