IPL 2022 Final Set To Be Played From 8 PM IST; Here's The Reason For Time Change

The toss during the final will take place at 7.30 PM IST, instead of the scheduled 7 PM IST. The reason has been cited as the conduct of closing ceremony, which starts at 6.30 PM IST.

The IPL 2022 final will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 29. It is quite well known that the BCCI prefer the night matches to start at 8 PM IST, the prime time.

In fact, the BCCI has been pondering over the possibility of shifting the night matches to 8 PM IST and it may be recalled that it was the norm from IPL 2008 to 2017.

From IPL 2018, the night matches were moved back to 7.30 PM IST citing late finishes and the inconvenience it causes to spectators in the stadium as well the viewers from their respective homes.

In fact, the conduct of closing ceremony itself is pretty new because both opening and closing ceremonies were discontinued by the Committee of Administrators led by Vinod Rai.

In fact, there was no opening ceremony ahead of the IPL 2022 either, which began on March 26 in Mumbai. But this year, we will have a closing ceremony and it will be attended by Bollywood super stars like Ranveer Kapoor and music maestro AR Rahman.

It can be remembered at this juncture that opening and closing ceremonies were an integral part of the IPL between 2008 and 2017, and was attended by several high profile movie stars and singers and performers from around the world.

As of now, the IPL 2022 has reached the final stages of its league phase with Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants entering the playoffs.

Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals are vying for the last 2 slots in the playoffs this year.