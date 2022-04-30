IPL 2022: Sunil Gavaskar draws parallels between Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya

Debutants Gujarat Titans have emerged as a force to reckon with in IPL 2022 and skipper Hardik has led the team from the front.

And the original little master reckons the role of captaincy is doing the same thing to Hardik as it did to Rohit back in 2013 when the Mumbaikar was appointed the captain.

"What I see with Hardik is exactly what happened to Rohit Sharma when he first got the captaincy of Mumbai Indians midway through the season (in IPL 2013). Suddenly (we saw) Rohit Sharma from playing those lovely cameos of 40s, 50s, and 60s now staying right till the end and taking responsibility," Gavaskar said on the Cricket Live show on Star Sports, the official broadcaster of IPL 2022.

The Rohit-led MI, still searching for an elusive win in IPL 2022, take on Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals in Match 44 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Saturday (April 30).

The match being the second of the weekend double-header will start at 7.30pm.

Gavaskar added that when captaincy was handed to Rohit, the responsibility transformed the latter into a much-improved batter and also a leader and Hardik is showing similar signs.

"His shot selections became much better (with his captaincy). Similarly, you can see that happening with Hardik, his shot selection is absolutely terrific," Gavaskar said.

The Hardik-led Gujarat Titans take on Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Brabourne Stadium in the first match of the day at 3.30pm.

Gavaskar added that Pandya's fielding abilities make him a complete package.

"Of course, he's an outstanding fielder and (that was the case with) Rohit Sharma, he was a brilliant fielder in the covers and close-in as well (in those days). So Hardik is showing those qualities too and that's why Gujarat Titans are doing so well."

Meanwhile, former, Indian leg-spinner Piyush Chawla praised Hardik for batting with maturity in the top-order as he is looking to take his game deep and even finishing matches for his team.

"The way Hardik has batted is commendable and he is taking a lot of responsibility. Earlier he used to bat at number 5 and 6 but now he's batting at number 3 and 4 and so it's good to see him do well. He's looking in control, there are no signs of panic.

He's looking to bat deep, he knows that if he stays till the end then he can recover his strike rate if at all there is a dip in the middle stages. He's looking very mature as a batter," Chawla said.

At the same time, former Indian batter Mohammad Kaif opined it is wrong to call Hardik a slogger because the Baroda all-rounder has sound batting technique and possesses all the shots in his armoury.

"He's not a slogger at all. He has a strong base and a good batting technique. He plays brilliant cover drives and pull shots. He's equally good against the spinners and plays grounded at ease and hits all around the ground. These are signs of a good batter, not a slogger, his basics are clear."