IPL 2022: Glad to get out of our rooms and play cricket: David Warner after DC's win over PBKS

DC vs PBKS IPL 2022: Full List of Award Winners, Man of The Match, Post Match Presentation, Scorecard

Delhi's match against Punjab was set to be played in Pune, but after the team was hit with covid 19, the venue was shifted to Mumbai to cut down on the bus travel. Despite the venue change, till a couple of hours prior to the match, the players were not sure whether the game would go ahead as Tim Seifert tested positive in the morning of the matchday.

The match finally got the go ahead 45 minutes prior to the start of the game after the rest of the Capitals squad turned in another round of negative reports. Their worries did not reflect on the playing field as Delhi churned out an all round show to notch up their third win of the ongoing IPL season.

The covid cases brought back memories of the 2021 IPL season, when the tournament was halted midway and then half the season was rescheduled to be held later in the year. Speaking about the players' mindset, skipper Rishabh Pant said, there was a lot of nervousness as there was word of the match getting cancelled, but the Capitals decided to solely focus on the game and nothing else.

"Obviously we had a lot of confusion and a little nervousness was there, because we learnt of the positive test this morning. There were talks about the game getting cancelled. We talked amongst each other. We thought we'll focus on cricket - on the match," Pant said during the post-match presentation ceremony.

Meanwhile, DC opener David Warner, who scored his 53rd IPL half-century on Wednesday, said the team was just glad to get out of the rooms and play cricket. "To be honest we're just glad to get out of our rooms and play cricket. It's been challenging. Yesterday we had a live session. It's unforutnate what's happended in our camp - the pandemic has creeped in. But we're really grateful to come out and play cricket."

The relief of being able to play the game was evident on DC's attitude on the field as the Capitals put up an entertaining show at the Brabourne Stadium. After electing to bowl first, the DC spinners spun a web as Punjab was bowled out for 115. The Mayank Agarwal-led side struggled the build partnerships as Kuldeep Yadav led the bowling attack for the Capitals.

Yadav, along with Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav and Khaleel Ahmed picked up two wickets each, while Mustafizur Rahman accounted for one Delhi wicket. In reply, the DC openers - Prithvi Shaw and David Warner - scored a whopping 81 runs in the powerplay to guide Delhi to an easy win. The Capitals boosted their net runrate as they wrapped up the match with 57 balls to spare.

Delhi's will next take on Rajasthan Royals on Friday (April 22) and the match has been shifted fromm Pune to Wankhede Stadium.