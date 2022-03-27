IPL 2022: GT vs LSG Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

GT, who had an average auction, will be led by Hardik Pandya, while KL Rahul will lead LSG, who had a decent auction compared to their counterparts.

GT used the player draft ahead of the auction to retain the likes of Hardik, Rashid Khan and Shubman Gill, while LSG chose Rahul, Ravi Bishnoi and Marcus Stoinis.

During the mega auction, GT started well, but ended up loading their bowling department with the addition of Mohammed Shami and Lockie Ferguson among others. LSG, meanwhile, assembled a balanced squad with addition of overseas stars like Jason Holder and Quinton de Kock.

However, the two teams like the other 8 teams in the IPL 2022, will miss some of their overseas stars, who are away on international duty or just returned from national team commitments.

GT, who were dealt a blow earlier when Jason Roy pulled out of the tournament, will only miss Alzarri Joseph and have the rest of squad available to pick their 11 from. They also replaced Roy with Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

On the other hand, LSG, who were also dealt a blow after injured Mark Wood was forced to withdraw, will be without Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder and Marcus Stoinis. LSG replaced Wood with Andrew Tye.

So, now let's take a look at the squads, possible playing 11s, dream11 fantasy picks and match prediction for GT vs LSG 2022:

GT and LSG Squads

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (captain), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Matthew Wade (wicketkeeper), Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicketkeeper), Dominic Drakes, Jayant Yadav, Rahsid Khan, Varun Aaron, Dashan Nalkande, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Alzarri Joseph, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami.

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (captain/wicketkeeper), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Manish Pandey, Evin Lewis, Manan Vohra, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krishnappa Gowtham, Karan Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Andrew Tye, Dushmantha Chameera, Ankit Rajpoot, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mayank Yadav, Moshin Khan.

GT and LSG Possible Playing 11s

GT: Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade (wicketkeeper), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya (captain), Rahul Tewatia, Varun Aaron/Yash Dayal, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson.

LSG: KL Rahul (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Dushmanta Chameera, Ankit Rajpoot, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi.

GT vs LSG Dream11 Best Picks

Team 1: KL Rahul (captain/wicketkeeper), Shubman Gill, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya (vice captain), Rahul Tewatia, Krunal Pandya, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan.

Team 2: KL Rahul (captain/wicketkeeper), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan (vice captain), Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson, Ravi Bishnoi.

Team 3: Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper/captain), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Krunal Pandya, Dushmanta Chameera, Avesh Khan, Rashid Khan (vice captain), Lockie Ferguson.

GT vs LSG Match Prediction

Lucknow Super Giants look strong on paper, but the bowling line up of Gujarat Titans could tilt the tie in Hardik Pandya's side's way. But with this being the first outing of both teams, the game could be decided by the best team on the day.

The match is set to be played at the Wankhede Stadium, where we saw a low-scoring match between CSK and KKR dominated by some quick bowlers in the first innings, but with dew also setting in early, the chasing team will have an advantage in the match.