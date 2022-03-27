IPL 2022, GT vs LSG: Live Streaming, Date, Time, Squads, TV Channel Info

This will be the first match for both teams as they look to make good impression in their IPL debut. And it will be the first time Hardik Pandya leads a team in IPL.

Hardik will lead Gujarat Titans, while his close pal KL Rahul will lead Lucknow Super Giants. It will also be the first time when the Pandya brothers face each other in IPL.

GT, who picked Hardik, Rashid Khan and Shubman Gill, stacked their team with a lot of bowling options and ended up short of quality batting options.

Meanwhile, LSG, who chose Rahul, Ravi Bishnoi and Marcus Stoinis as their draft picks, had a decent auction assembling a balanced squad to challenge for a top four spots.

IPL 2022: GT vs LSG

However, both teams will be without some key players for their season openers with some overseas stars being unavailable due to their national team commitments like Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers and Marcus Stoinis for LSG, while GT will be without the services of Alzarri Joseph.

Now, here is a look at the squads, match date, time, live streaming and tv channel info for IPL 2022 opener - GT vs LSG:

Squads

Gujarat Titans: Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Gurkeerat Singh, Sai Sudarshan, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (captain), Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Matthew Wade, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Wriddhiman Saha, Alzarri Joseph, Darshan Nalkande, Dominic Drakes, Jayant Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Pradeep Sangwan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai, Varun Aaron, Yash Dayal.

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (captain), Manan Vohra, Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Quinton De Kock, Ravi Bishnoi, Dushmantha Chameera, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Ankit Rajpoot, Avesh Khan, Andrew Tye, Marcus Stoinis, Kyle Mayers, Karan Sharma, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya. Jason Holder.

GT vs LSG match details

Date: Monday, March 28

Time: 7:30 PM IST

TV Channel: Star Sports Network

English - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1HD; Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1HD (Dugout).

Hindi - Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1HD Hindi

Kannada - Star Sports 1 Kannada

Tamil - Star Sports 1 Tamil

Telugu - Star Sports 1 Telugu

Bengali - Star Sports 1 Bangla

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar