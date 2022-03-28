IPL 2022, GT vs LSG Toss and Playing 11: Gujarat Titans chose to bowl against Lucknow Super Giants

After winning the toss at the Wankhede stadium, new Gujarat skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to bowl first.

While Pandya is donning the captain’s hat for the Titans, former Punjab Kings’ skipper is leading the Lucknow franchise. Making their debut in the tournament, both sides will be eager to get off to a winning start.

Electing to bowl first, Titans skipper Pandya said at the toss, “It's the first game and we want to see how the wicket plays. Also, the dew is a factor. One thing which is very clear is we are going to give all the guys full freedom, play freely and enjoy. Our four overseas players are Lockie, Wade, Rashid, and Miller."

Meanwhile leading a new side, Rahul said at the toss, “At Wankhede everyone wants to bowl first as dew plays a big part. We get to set a legacy at a new franchise. Everyone comes with a fresh mindset and want to give their best. We have three overseas players: Lewis, Quinton and Chameera.”

On paper Lucknow is a strong side, led by the experienced KL Rahul. Despite his exploits with the bat, Rahul has failed to win a title with PBKS and the India batsman will hope to change his fortunes with the new side. Furthermore, Rahul will be accompanied by Quinton de Kock at the top, making the opening pair a dreaded one. With young and experienced players in the side, Lucknow will hope to get their campaign off to a winning start.

Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya, who has won the IPL with former team Mumbai Indians, will now look to lift the coveted trophy donning the captain’s hat. On paper Lucknow is the stronger side, but Gujarat has match-winners and game-changers in their line-up and that will play a big role in their campaign.

Playing XIs:

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya (capt), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Varun Aaron, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (capt), Quinton de Kock (wk), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan