IPL 2022, GT vs PBKS Stats and Record Preview: Players closing in on milestones; DY Patil Stadium numbers

GT vs PBKS record
In the only meeting between the two sides earlier this season, GT defeated PBKS by 6 wickets, chasing a target of 190 in the last ball of the match. Shubman Gill (96 off 59 balls) and Rashid Khan (3 for 22) were the top performers for GT, while Liam Livingstone top-scored for PBKS with 62 off 27 balls.
DY Patil Stadium Record in IPL 2022
Matches Played: 14
Won Batting First: 6
Won Batting Second: 8
Highest Total: 216/4 by CSK vs RCB
Lowest Total: 128 All Out by KKR vs RCB
Highest Successful Chase: 206 by PBKS vs RCB
Lowest Total Defended: 156 by GT vs KKR
Total Sixes: 197
Total Fours: 365
Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings record in Dr DY Patil Stadium
|STAT
|GT
|PBKS
|Matches Played
|3
|3
|Won
|2 (Batting First)
|1 (Chasing)
|Lost
|1
|2
|Highest Total
|192/4 vs RR in 2022
|208/5 vs RCB in 2022
|Lowest Total
|156/9 vs KKR in 2022
|112/8 vs PWI in 2011
Gujarat Titans players’ top performance vs PBKS
Most Runs: Shubman Gill - 321 runs in 8 innings (For GT and KKR)
Highest Score: Shubman Gill - 96 off 59 balls in 2022 (For GT)
Most Wickets: Rashid Khan - 21 wickets in 11 matches (For GT and SRH)
Most Sixes: Hardik Pandya - 12 sixes in 12 innings (For GT and MI)
Most Fours: Shubman Gill - 32 fours in 8 innings (For GT and KKR)
Best Bowling: Rashid Khan - 3 for 12 in 4 overs in 2020 (For SRH)
Most Fifties: Shubman Gill - 4 fifties in 8 innings (For GT and KKR)
Upcoming milestones in GT vs PBKS 2022
▶ Jonny Bairstow (Punjab Kings) is 17 runs away from completing 4000 runs in T20 cricket (overall).
▶ Hardik Pandya (Gujarat Titans) 1 catch away from 100 catches in T20 cricket (overall).
▶ Kagiso Rabada (Punjab Kings) in 7 wickets away from 200 wickets in T20 cricket (overall).
▶ Rashid Khan (Gujarat Titans) is 6 wickets away from 450 wickets in T20 cricket (overall).
▶ Mayank Agarwal (Punjab Kings) is 4 catches away from completing 50 catches in IPL.
▶ Mohammed Shami (Gujarat Titans) is 7 wickets away from joining the IPL 100 wickets club.