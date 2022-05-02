IPL 2022, GT vs PBKS Stats and Record Preview: Players closing in on milestones; DY Patil Stadium numbers

Hardik Pandya's GT are unbeaten in 5 and have assured themselves of a play-off spot with their eighth win of the season when they beat Royal Challengers Bangalore in their recent outing in IPL 2022.

Mayank Agarwal led PBKS, on the other hand, has won 4 and lost 5 of their 9 matches so far this season. PBKS started well, but have lost their way in the last few matches, beating only the struggling Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians in their last 5 matches.

IPL 2022: GT vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

This will be the second meeting between the two teams in IPL. Gujarat Titans defeated Punjab Kings in the reverse fixture, which saw one of the best finishes of this season, two sixes in the last two balls by Rahul Tewatia off Odean Smith to take his team home.

So, ahead of GT vs PBKS 2022, we take a look at some interesting past records relating to both the teams and their players along with some milestones in sight:

GT vs PBKS record In the only meeting between the two sides earlier this season, GT defeated PBKS by 6 wickets, chasing a target of 190 in the last ball of the match. Shubman Gill (96 off 59 balls) and Rashid Khan (3 for 22) were the top performers for GT, while Liam Livingstone top-scored for PBKS with 62 off 27 balls. DY Patil Stadium Record in IPL 2022 Matches Played: 14 Won Batting First: 6 Won Batting Second: 8 Highest Total: 216/4 by CSK vs RCB Lowest Total: 128 All Out by KKR vs RCB Highest Successful Chase: 206 by PBKS vs RCB Lowest Total Defended: 156 by GT vs KKR Total Sixes: 197 Total Fours: 365 Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings record in Dr DY Patil Stadium STAT GT PBKS Matches Played 3 3 Won 2 (Batting First) 1 (Chasing) Lost 1 2 Highest Total 192/4 vs RR in 2022 208/5 vs RCB in 2022 Lowest Total 156/9 vs KKR in 2022 112/8 vs PWI in 2011 Gujarat Titans players’ top performance vs PBKS Most Runs: Shubman Gill - 321 runs in 8 innings (For GT and KKR) Highest Score: Shubman Gill - 96 off 59 balls in 2022 (For GT) Most Wickets: Rashid Khan - 21 wickets in 11 matches (For GT and SRH) Most Sixes: Hardik Pandya - 12 sixes in 12 innings (For GT and MI) Most Fours: Shubman Gill - 32 fours in 8 innings (For GT and KKR) Best Bowling: Rashid Khan - 3 for 12 in 4 overs in 2020 (For SRH) Most Fifties: Shubman Gill - 4 fifties in 8 innings (For GT and KKR) Upcoming milestones in GT vs PBKS 2022 ▶ Jonny Bairstow (Punjab Kings) is 17 runs away from completing 4000 runs in T20 cricket (overall). ▶ Hardik Pandya (Gujarat Titans) 1 catch away from 100 catches in T20 cricket (overall). ▶ Kagiso Rabada (Punjab Kings) in 7 wickets away from 200 wickets in T20 cricket (overall). ▶ Rashid Khan (Gujarat Titans) is 6 wickets away from 450 wickets in T20 cricket (overall). ▶ Mayank Agarwal (Punjab Kings) is 4 catches away from completing 50 catches in IPL. ▶ Mohammed Shami (Gujarat Titans) is 7 wickets away from joining the IPL 100 wickets club.