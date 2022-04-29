IPL 2022, GT vs RCB Stats, Records Preview: Numbers at Brabourne Stadium, Karthik, Hardik eye big records

1 GT vs RCB Head to Head

This is the first time Royal Challengers are facing Gujarat Titans in the IPL and both the teams will be eager to make it count and come off as winner in the maiden encounter.

2 GT vs RCB Record at Brabourne

RCB played just one match at the Brabourne in IPL 2022 and they lost it by 9 wickets against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. The RCB were also bowled out for 68 in that match.

On the other hand, Titans also have played one match at the Brabourne but they defeated Punjab Kings by 6 wickets in a last-ball thriller.

3 RCB stats in IPL

Highest total: 263 for 5 vs Pune Warriors

Lowest Total: 49 all out vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Most runs: Virat Kohli: 6402 runs

Highest Individual Score: Chris Gayle: 175

Most 50s: Virat Kohli: 42

Most 100s: Chris Gayle: 6

Most 6s: Chris Gayle: 239

Most 4s: Virat Kohli: 546

Most wickets: Yuzvendra Chahal: 139

Best figures: Anil Kumble: 5/5

Highest partnership: 229: Virat Kohli / AB de Villiers

4 GT vs RCB Approaching milestones

100 – Hardik Pandya, the Gujarat Titans captain, will be playing his 100th IPL match.

4 – GT captain Hardik Pandya (46) requires 4 more wickets to complete 50 wickets in the IPL.

1 – Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya (99) needs 1 more catch to complete 100 catches in T20 matches.

1 – RCB batsman Dinesh Karthik needs 1 more run to complete 6500 runs in T20 cricket.

2 – RCB pacer Mohammed Siraj needs to take 2 wickets to reach 50 wickets for the team. Siraj will become the 5th bowler to reach the milestone after Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Vinay Kumar, and Zaheer Khan. He can also go past RR legend Shane Watson’s IPL tally of 57 wickets.

19 – RCB senior batsman Glenn Maxwell needs 19 more runs to reach 8000 runs in T20 cricket. Maxwell will become the 4th Australian to score 8000 T20 runs and others are Shane Watson, Aaron Finch, and David Warner.

1 – RCB’s Glenn Maxwell (99) is 1 innings away from completing 100 innings in the league.

8 – RCB captain Faf du Plessis (292) needs eight fours to complete 300 fours in the IPL.

82 – Royal Challengers captain and opener Faf du Plessis (7418) needs 82 more runs to reach 7500 runs in T20 cricket.

1 – GT’s veteran pacer Mohammed Shami (149) requires one more wicket to complete 150 wickets in T20 cricket.

4 – RCB’s Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood (96) needs to bag 4 wickets to reach 100 wickets in T20 cricket.

2 – GT batsman Rahul Tewatia (48) needs 2 fours to complete 50 fours in the IPL.

5 – GT’s wicketkeeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha (345) needs to hit 5 fours to reach 350 fours in T20 matches.

1 – RCB middle-order batsman Shahbaz Ahmed (49) needs to play one more match to feature in 50 matches in T20 cricket.

5 – GT’s West Indian pacer Alzarri Joseph (45) needs 5 more wickets to reach 50 wickets in T20s.