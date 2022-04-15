IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans and UPL Ltd join hands for sustainability

The Ahmedabad-based Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans have been rocking IPL 2022 with their terrfic performance, with the win over Rajasthan Royals on Thursday (April 14) moving them to the top of the table.

As per a media release, the strategic association aims to bring focus to the area of sustainable farm solutions, specifically in Gujarat (the home state of UPL Ltd ), and also to give a dimension of socially and environmentally responsible franchise to Gujrat Titans.

Gujarat is an important market for UPL and it is also the first state where the brand, initiated its Groundnut ProNutiva programme, focused on making the country self-reliant in edible oil production, improving grower economics and meeting the evolving food chain requirements.

In 2021 in Gujarat, the programme has benefitted over 75000 farmers and farmland of over 2.5 lakh acres was covered.

UPL's mission is to use innovation to provide sustainable solutions to farmers that guarantee them not just financial stability but also cultivation sustainability. This ethos aligns with the Gujarat Titans' spirit of sustainability, as they are a young team looking to establish themselves as a frontrunner in promoting environmental and social responsibility while producing the best results on field.

This partnership will not only showcase the noble efforts of UPL Ltd. in promoting sustainability, but also reaffirm the Gujarat Titans as a socially conscious team.

Ashish Dobhal, Director - India, UPL Ltd. said "We are delighted to be partnering with the Gujarat Titans, a team that made its IPL debut this season. With decades of experience in the sustainability sphere, we hope to guide the newly formed team on their own path of promoting the cause. The popularity of the IPL, and its wide scale and reach will also help shine light on our noble efforts. We hope for a long and fruitful partnership with the team and wish them the best of luck for this season."

Arvinder Singh, Chief Operating Officer Gujarat Titans said, "We welcome UPL as a member of the Gujarat Titans family! UPL is a world leader in sustainability in agriculture, with a strong presence in Gujarat. Our partnership with UPL is an endeavour to support environment friendly practices in agriculture and raise awareness about the same. Together, we look forward to work closely and achieve our objectives."

Meanwhile, on the field, Pandya has been leading from the front as Titans are currently perched on the top of IPL 2022 standings.

At the DY Patil Sports Complex Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday, Pandya's unbeaten 52-ball 87 helped Titans to amass a healthy 192 for four before the Gujarat bowling attack blitzed their rivals midway through the Royals innings, that included a spell of 1 for 18 by the flamboyant skipper.

Lockie Ferguson and Yash Dayal finished with three wickets apiece as the Royals could only muster 155 for nine in reply as Titans continued their impressive run in IPL 2022.