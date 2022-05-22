IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans (GT) players’ past IPL playoffs stats and records, key players to watch out

GT players’ numbers in playoffs with previous franchises
Wriddhiman Saha: 164 runs in 4 matches (1 hundred)
Hardik Pandya: 94 runs in 8 matches
Shubman Gill: 126 runs in 3 matches (1 fifty)
Lockie Ferguson: 3 wickets in 3 matches
Rashid Khan: 5 wickets in 6 matches
Although the numbers in the previous season do not look that good, these players have done well as a group this season to take their team to the playoffs stages in the franchise's first stint in the IPL.
Here is the stats and key players of GT from this season:
Hardik Pandya: 413 runs in 13 matches (4 fifties, Strike Rate: 131.52)
Shubman Gill: 403 runs in 14 matches (4 fifties, Strike Rate: 133.88)
David Miller: 381 runs in 14 matches (1 fifty, Strike Rate: 136.07)
Wriddhiman Saha: 312 runs in 9 matches (3 fifties, Strike Rate: 124.80)
Rahul Tewatia: 217 runs in 14 matches (Strike Rate: 147.61)
Rashid Khan: 18 wickets in 14 matches (Economy Rate: 6.94)
Mohammed Shami: 18 wickets in 14 matches (Economy Rate: 7.77)
Lockie Ferguson: 12 wickets in 12 matches (Economy Rate: 9.06)
GT vs RR Head-to-head
In the only fixture played between the two sides so far in IPL, GT beat Royals by 37 runs in the league stage earlier this season.
After Hardik Pandya's unbeaten 87 off 52 balls along with cameos from Abhinav Manohar (43 off 28 balls) & David Miller (31 not out off 14 balls) took GT to 192/4 in 20 overs, Yash Dayal and Lockie Ferguson took 3 wickets each to restrict Royals to 155/9.