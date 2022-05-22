IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans (GT) players’ past IPL playoffs stats and records, key players to watch out

While this may be their first-ever playoff appearance as a team, there are several players from the new entrants set up that have played in the knockout stages earlier and some have also gone the distance to lift the title.

The likes of Hardik Pandya, Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, Lockie Ferguson and Rashid Khan have all played for their previous franchises in the IPL playoffs earlier in their careers.

Skipper Pandya was part of the Mumbai Indians' title winning sides in 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020, while Saha, Rashid, Gill and Ferguson were part of sides that ended as either runners up and qualifier or eliminator losers.

Here are the numbers from GT's players' past record in playoff stages:

GT players’ numbers in playoffs with previous franchises Wriddhiman Saha: 164 runs in 4 matches (1 hundred) Hardik Pandya: 94 runs in 8 matches Shubman Gill: 126 runs in 3 matches (1 fifty) Lockie Ferguson: 3 wickets in 3 matches Rashid Khan: 5 wickets in 6 matches Although the numbers in the previous season do not look that good, these players have done well as a group this season to take their team to the playoffs stages in the franchise's first stint in the IPL. Here is the stats and key players of GT from this season: Hardik Pandya: 413 runs in 13 matches (4 fifties, Strike Rate: 131.52) Shubman Gill: 403 runs in 14 matches (4 fifties, Strike Rate: 133.88) David Miller: 381 runs in 14 matches (1 fifty, Strike Rate: 136.07) Wriddhiman Saha: 312 runs in 9 matches (3 fifties, Strike Rate: 124.80) Rahul Tewatia: 217 runs in 14 matches (Strike Rate: 147.61) Rashid Khan: 18 wickets in 14 matches (Economy Rate: 6.94) Mohammed Shami: 18 wickets in 14 matches (Economy Rate: 7.77) Lockie Ferguson: 12 wickets in 12 matches (Economy Rate: 9.06) GT vs RR Head-to-head In the only fixture played between the two sides so far in IPL, GT beat Royals by 37 runs in the league stage earlier this season. After Hardik Pandya's unbeaten 87 off 52 balls along with cameos from Abhinav Manohar (43 off 28 balls) & David Miller (31 not out off 14 balls) took GT to 192/4 in 20 overs, Yash Dayal and Lockie Ferguson took 3 wickets each to restrict Royals to 155/9.