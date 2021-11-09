IPL 2022: Is Sanju Samson joining Chennai Super Kings? Kerala batsman to bid farewell to Rajasthan Royals

Sanju has been an integral part of Rajasthan Royals during the last few seasons and has been their captain last season.

The Chennai Super Kings wanted Sanju in their ranks and tried to poach him ahead of IPL 2021 but the Royal offered full-time captaincy to him after off-loading Steve Smith who moved to Delhi Capitals.

In that context, Sanju remained with the Royals, with whom he first rose to reckoning at the national level. It may be recalled that Rahul Dravid, the current India coach, was the mentor of Rajasthan side when Sanju made his Royals debut and made an impression with his flowing stroke play.

However, now it has emerged that Sanju indeed wants to be a part of the CSK, the current IPL champion, who are also looking for a solid wicketkeeper batsman in place of MS Dhoni.

Though Dhoni had made it clear that he will not move away Super Kings or retire from the IPL, the CSK will require a long-term option in place of the Jharkhand man.

Sanju fits that bill perfectly. Sanju has showed that captaincy sits lightly with him as he made a good amount of runs and showed consistency as a batsman in the IPL 2021. The effort was contrary to the previous editions when Sanju remained inconsistent with the bat as often he faded away after a strong beginning.

The rumour of Sanju joining Chennai Super Kings also gained fuel because the Kerala cricketer unfollowed Rajasthan Royals in the social media platforms and began to follow the CSK.

The mega auction ahead of IPL 2022 will be held either in December or January but Sanju can still join the CSK ahead it on mutual consent or trading with another player between the franchises.