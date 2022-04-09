IPL 2022, KKR vs DC Stats and Records Preview: Narine, Axar, Warner and Kuldeep close in on milestones

Shreyas Iyer-led KKR has won three and lost 1 match so far this season. KKR opened their campaign with a victory over defending champions Chennai Super Kings, but lost the very next match against Royal Challengers Bangalore in a low-scoring thriller.

Since the defeat to RCB, the two-time champions KKR have secured back-to-back wins over Punjab Kings and most recently in a record-breaking night against record champions Mumbai Indians. KKR chased down the scores in quick time in both the matches.

Rishabh Pant-led DC, meanwhile, opened their campaign with an impressive win over MI, but suffered back-to-back defeats against new entrants Gujarat Titans and most recently against Lucknow Super Giants, failing to defend the score both times.

Now, KKR will look to hand DC a hat-trick of losses when the two teams clash at the Brabourne Stadium, a venue where both teams don't have a great record. But DC have already registered a win.

Now, we take a look at the head-to-head, stats and records preview, interesting facts and players chasing milestones ahead of KKR vs DC:

KKR vs DC Head-to-Head In the 29 meetings between the two sides in IPL so far, KKR lead 16-12 against DC with one encounter ending in No Result. Over the last three seasons, they have met seven times and it's 4-3 in favour of DC, who also won a match via super over against KKR in the 2019 season. This will be the first meeting between the two at the Brabourne Stadium, where they have experienced of playing other teams. KKR vs DC stats STAT For KKR vs DC For DC vs KKR Highest Total 210 228 Lowest Total 97 98 Wins Batting 1st 7 5 Wins Chasing 9 7 Highest Batting 1st Total 228 200 Lowest Batting 1st Total 97 98 Highest Batting 2nd Total 210 185 Lowest Batting 2nd Total 108 110 Highest Successful Chase 169 185 (super over) Lowest Total Defended 133 160 Most Runs Gautam Gambhir (413 runs) Shreyas Iyer (456 runs) Highest scorer Nitish Rana (81) David Warner (107*) Most wickets Sunil Narine (19) Amit Mishra (12) Best Bowling Varun Chakravarthy (5/20) Avesh Khan (3/13) KKR and DC record in Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai STATS KKR in Brabourne Stadium DC in Brabourne Stadium Matches 2 3 Wins 0 1 Defeats 2 2 Highest Total 190/9 vs RR in 2015 179/6 vs MI in 2022 Lowest Total 155/3 vs Mi in 2010 144/7 vs MI in 2010 Other interesting stats involving current players from KKR vs DC Most Runs vs DC: Ajinkya Rahane - 784 runs in 18 innings (for RR, RPSG and MI) Most Sixes vs DC: Andre Russell - 26 sixes in 8 innings (for KKR) Highest Scorer vs DC: Ajinkya Rahane - 105 not out off 63 balls in 2019 (for RR) Most Wickets vs DC: Sunil Narine - 19 wickets in 18 matches (for KKR) Best Bowling vs DC: Varun Chakravarthy - 5 for 20 in 4 overs in 2020 (for KKR) Other interesting stats involving current players from DC vs KKR Most Runs vs KKR: David Warner - 915 runs in 24 innings (for DC and SRH) Most Sixes vs KKR: David Warner - 38 sixes in 24 innings (for DC and SRH) Highest Scorer vs KKR: David Warner - 126 off 59 balls in 2017 (for SRH) Most Wickets vs KKR: 10 wickets - Shardul Thakur in 8 matches (for CSK and RPSG) & Axar Patel in 16 matches (for DC and KXIP) Best Bowling vs KKR: Shardul Thakur - 3 for 38 in 4 overs in 2021 (for CSK) Upcoming Milestones in KKR vs DC 2022 ▶ Sunil Narine (Kolkata Knight Riders) is 34 runs away from completing 1000 runs in IPL. He is also 5 wickets away from joining the IPL 150 club. ▶ Axar Patel (Delhi Capitals) is 1 run away from completing 1000 runs in IPL. He is 5 wickets away from 100 wickets in IPL. ▶ David Warner (Delhi Capitals) is 4 maximums away from 200 sixes in IPL. He is also one fifty away from becoming the first player to score 50 fifties in IPL. ▶ Kuldeep Yadav (Delhi Capitals) is 4 wickets away from 50 wickets in IPL.