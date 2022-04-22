Cricket
IPL 2022, KKR vs GT Stats and Record Preview: Numbers in DY Patil Stadium; Titans players’ numbers vs Kolkata

By
Nitish Rana and Rashid Khan are among players closing in on milestones heading into KKR vs GT in IPL 2022
Bengaluru, April 22: Kolkata Knight Riders will look to bounce back when they face in-form new entrants Gujarat Titans in match 35 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday (April 23).

Shreyas-led KKR head into the match in seventh position after three successive defeats against Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals, while Hardik Pandya's table-topping GT are on two-match winning streak following impressive wins over RR and Chennai Super Kings.

Apart from the three defeats, KKR has also lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore and secured wins over record champions Mumbai Indians, defending champions CSK and Punjab Kings.

Can Kolkata Knight Riders Enter Playoffs? Here's How KKR Can Qualify for IPL 2022 Knockouts Can Kolkata Knight Riders Enter Playoffs? Here's How KKR Can Qualify for IPL 2022 Knockouts

GT have 5 wins so far including victories over over fellow newcomers LSG, DC and PBKS. The Titans' have suffered their only defeat so far against SRH.

This will be the first ever meeting between the two teams in IPL. But, Royals and Titans have both previously experienced playing at the Dr DY Patil Stadium. While KKR has played at the venue 3 times, Titans, who are playing their first IPL, have played at the DY Patil Stadium twice.

So, ahead of KKR vs GT 2022, we take a look at some interesting past records relating to both the teams and their players along with some milestones in sight:

Kolkata Knight Riders record in Dr DY Patil Stadium

KKR have played 3 matches so far at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, losing 1 and winning 2.

While they won in the 2010 and 2011 league stage against Deccan Chargers and Pune Warriors India, KKR lost to RCB earlier this season.

Their wins came once when chasing and one when defending a score. The defeat came when they batted first vs RCB.

Gujarat Titans record in Dr DY Patil Stadium

In the two matches played at the venue, GT suffered their first loss of the season following 8-wicket loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad and soon bounced back with a win against Rajasthan Royals. Their victory and loss both came when batting first.

DY Patil Stadium Stats and Record in IPL 2022

Matches: 12

Batting 1st Won: 5

Batting 2nd Won: 7

Highest Total: 216/4 by CSK vs RCB

Lowest Total: 128 All Out by KKR vs RCB

Highest Successful Chase: 208/5 by PBKS vs RCB

Lowest Total Defended: 169/7 by LSG vs SRH

Highest Individual Score: Jos Buttler (RR) - 100 runs off 68 balls

Best Bowling Innings: Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB) - 4 for 20 vs KKR

Gujarat Titans players’ numbers vs KKR for previous franchises

Most Runs: Wriddhiman Saha - 457 runs runs in 16 innings (For CSK, PBKS and SRH)

Highest Score: Wriddhiman Saha - 115 not out off 55 balls in 2014 (For PBKS)

Most Wickets: Rashid Khan - 12 wickets in 12 matches (For SRH)

Most Sixes: Wriddhiman Saha - 21 sixes in 16 innings (For CSK, PBKS and SRH)

Most Fours: Wriddhiman Saha - 39 fours in 16 innings (For CSK, PBKS and SRH)

Best Bowling: Rahul Tewatia - 3 for 18 in 3 overs in 2018 (For DC)

Most Fifties: Hardik Pandy - 2 fifties in 10 innings (For MI)

Most Hundreds: Wriddhiman Saha - 1 hundred in 16 innings (For PBKS)

Upcoming milestones in KKR vs GT 2022

Nitish Rana (Kolkata Knight Riders) is 39 runs away from completing 2000 runs in IPL. He is also 2 maximum away from 100 sixes in IPL.

Hardik Pandya (Gujarat Titans) is 1 catch away from 100 catches in T20 cricket (overall). He is also 4 wickets away from 50 wickets in IPL.

David Miller (Gujarat Titans) is 1 maximum away from 100 sixes in IPL.

Rashid Khan (Gujarat Titans) is 1 wicket away from 100 IPL wickets.

Shreyas Iyer (Kolkata Knight Riders) is 6 maximums away from 100 sixes in IPL.

Sunil Narine (Kolkata Knight Riders) is 1 wicket away joining IPL 150 club. He is also 24 runs away from completing 1000 runs in IPL.

Comments

MORE IPL 2022 NEWS

Story first published: Friday, April 22, 2022, 13:37 [IST]
