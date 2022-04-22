IPL 2022, KKR vs GT Stats and Record Preview: Numbers in DY Patil Stadium; Titans players’ numbers vs Kolkata

Kolkata Knight Riders record in Dr DY Patil Stadium
KKR have played 3 matches so far at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, losing 1 and winning 2.
While they won in the 2010 and 2011 league stage against Deccan Chargers and Pune Warriors India, KKR lost to RCB earlier this season.
Their wins came once when chasing and one when defending a score. The defeat came when they batted first vs RCB.
Gujarat Titans record in Dr DY Patil Stadium
In the two matches played at the venue, GT suffered their first loss of the season following 8-wicket loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad and soon bounced back with a win against Rajasthan Royals. Their victory and loss both came when batting first.
DY Patil Stadium Stats and Record in IPL 2022
Matches: 12
Batting 1st Won: 5
Batting 2nd Won: 7
Highest Total: 216/4 by CSK vs RCB
Lowest Total: 128 All Out by KKR vs RCB
Highest Successful Chase: 208/5 by PBKS vs RCB
Lowest Total Defended: 169/7 by LSG vs SRH
Highest Individual Score: Jos Buttler (RR) - 100 runs off 68 balls
Best Bowling Innings: Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB) - 4 for 20 vs KKR
Gujarat Titans players’ numbers vs KKR for previous franchises
Most Runs: Wriddhiman Saha - 457 runs runs in 16 innings (For CSK, PBKS and SRH)
Highest Score: Wriddhiman Saha - 115 not out off 55 balls in 2014 (For PBKS)
Most Wickets: Rashid Khan - 12 wickets in 12 matches (For SRH)
Most Sixes: Wriddhiman Saha - 21 sixes in 16 innings (For CSK, PBKS and SRH)
Most Fours: Wriddhiman Saha - 39 fours in 16 innings (For CSK, PBKS and SRH)
Best Bowling: Rahul Tewatia - 3 for 18 in 3 overs in 2018 (For DC)
Most Fifties: Hardik Pandy - 2 fifties in 10 innings (For MI)
Most Hundreds: Wriddhiman Saha - 1 hundred in 16 innings (For PBKS)
Upcoming milestones in KKR vs GT 2022
▶ Nitish Rana (Kolkata Knight Riders) is 39 runs away from completing 2000 runs in IPL. He is also 2 maximum away from 100 sixes in IPL.
▶ Hardik Pandya (Gujarat Titans) is 1 catch away from 100 catches in T20 cricket (overall). He is also 4 wickets away from 50 wickets in IPL.
▶ David Miller (Gujarat Titans) is 1 maximum away from 100 sixes in IPL.
▶ Rashid Khan (Gujarat Titans) is 1 wicket away from 100 IPL wickets.
▶ Shreyas Iyer (Kolkata Knight Riders) is 6 maximums away from 100 sixes in IPL.
▶ Sunil Narine (Kolkata Knight Riders) is 1 wicket away joining IPL 150 club. He is also 24 runs away from completing 1000 runs in IPL.