IPL 2022, KKR vs MI: Suryakumar & Varma stand, Pollard late cameo takes Mumbai to challenging total

Suryakumar, who missed the opening two matches of the season, made a grand return with a stylish fifty to dig Mumbai Indians out of trouble, sharing a 83-run stand off 49 balls with in-form Tilak Varma, who scored 38 off 27 balls.

The big-hitting West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard also played a late cameo for 22 off 5 balls taking Pat Cummins, who played his first match for KKR this season, to the cleaners in the final over of the match.

1

53623

After the costly last over, Cummins ended with figures of 2 for 49. The pick of the bowlers for KKR was purple cap holder Umesh Yadav, who took 1 wicket for 25 runs, while Varun Chakravarthy also took 1 wicket conceding 32 runs.

IPL 2022, KKR vs MI: “Baby ABD” Dewald Brevis impresses on debut, plays fearless cricket

Put into bat first, MI failed to get off to a good start after losing skipper Rohit Sharma for 3 off 12 balls, dismissed by Umesh. Ishan Kishan also struggled initially, scoring at a very low strike rate.

However, debutant Dewald Brevis, who came in at number 3, showed good signs with fearless storke-play before being stumped off Chakravarthy for 29 from 19 balls.

Kishan too followed him to the dug out a few overs later scoring 14 off 21 balls, leaving MI at 55/3 in 11 overs. Then it was down to the pair of Suryakumar and Varma, who struck boundaries at regular intervals.

Varma, who has looked impressive from game one for MI, continued to show his ability, striking 3 fours and 2 sixes via some unorthodox shots.

Suryakumar, who returned to fitness after a hairline fracture, smashed 5 fours and 2 sixes in his knock of 52 before being dismissed in the final over by Cummins, who later felt the wrath of Pollard, who hit three sixes off the Australian pacer.