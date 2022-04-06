IPL 2022, KKR vs MI Toss and Playing 11: Kolkata opt to bowl, add Salam & Cummins as Mumbai add SKY & Brevis

As for team news, KKR made two changes, bringing in Pat Cummins for Tim Southee and handing Jammu & Kashmir pacer Rasikh Salam debut at the expense of Shivam Mavi. Salam previously played for Mumbai in 2019.

South Africa under-19 World Cup star Dewald Brevis, dubbed Baby AB, will make his debut for MI in place of Tim David, while a fit-again Suryakumar Yadav replaces Anmolpreet Singh.

Opting to bowl first, Shreyas said: "Shreyas Iyer: We are gonna bowl first. We are comfortable chasing with a set target in mind. All the teams are equally good and we always have to take that winning mindset and try and back your abilities."

IPL 2022, KKR vs MI Stats and Records Preview: Rohit Sharma and Sunil Narine approaching milestones

On the playing 11, Shreyas added: "We got two changes. Pat Cummins comes in place of Southee and Rasikh Salam comes in for Shivam Mavi. Southee was very supportive and we had a good conversation about the team changes."

After being asked to bat first, Rohit said: "We were looking to bat first. We are not looking at what happened in the last 2 games, we have to play good cricket to win games and that is what we are prepared for. Looks like a good pitch.

"We have done well in patches and when you want to win games you gotta perform collectively and I think that is something that was missing in the last 2 games."

On the team combination, Rohit added: "Couple of changes. Surykumar Yadav comes in place of Anmolpreet Singh and we got Dewald Brevis who comes in for Tim David."

This will be the 30th meeting between the two former champions and it is MI who has enjoyed the fair share of success against KKR with a 22-7 record. But, the record title-holders MI are yet to open their account this season, having lost 2 in 2 so far.

KKR, on the other hand, has won 2 of three matches so far this season and are also unbeaten at the MCA Stadium in their previous 6 matches. MI also hold a good record of 5 wins in 6 at the venue, which has ended in the favour of the chasing team in the two matches held so far in IPL 2022.

Playing 11s for IPL 2022, Match 14, KKR vs MI:

KKR XI: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings (wicketkeeper), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Umesh Yadav, Rasikh Salam, Varun Chakravarthy.

MI XI: Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Rohit Sharma (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Dewald Brevis, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi