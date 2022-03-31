IPL 2022: KKR vs PBKS: Team News, Live Streaming, Live Telecast, Timing, Squad Details

Heading into their third match of the 15th season of the glitzy T20 league, former champions Knight Riders may continue with their risk-taking approach despite starting off the season on a mixed note.

The Shreyas Iyer-led Knights will head into Friday's game on the back of a narrow three-wicket loss against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Earlier, last season's runners-up began their campaign on a winning note, defeating defending champions Chennai Super Kings in the IPL curtain-raiser.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Kings began their season with a thrilling win over Royal Challengers Bangalore. In their season-opener, PBKS batsman impressed as they comfortably chased down a 200+ score. But the Punjab bowlers will look to improve their show after conceding 200 runs in the first game.

The Punjab line-up will get a big boost as South African speedster Kagiso Rabada will be available for selection after completing his three-day quarantine.

Batting at the Wankhede, where the track is relatively fresh, has not been easy as seen in the two games played at the venue so far.

It may be early days in the two-month long IPL but the toss is already playing a significant role in the game's outcome with dew coming into picture in the second half of the game.

KKR Team News Kolkata's openers, Ajinkya Rahane and the attacking Venkatesh Iyer perished cheaply against RCB and the duo would be looking to provide a strong start to the team. While skipper Shreyas Iyer, who has been in good form despite the failure against RCB, would be an important cog in the wheel, but would need support from the likes of Nitish Rana. For left-handed Rana, consistency would be the key. Apart from the duo, the responsibility in the middle order needs to be shouldered by Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson and the big-hitting Andre Russell. The KKR line-up has batters who can tear into any attack and the management would hope that they all fire in unison against Punjab. On the bowling front, pacer Umesh Yadav was splendid in both the games with the new ball. Experienced Kiwi bowler Tim Southee, who replaced Shivam Mavi and picked up three wickets, too has a key role to play upfront. The concern for Kolkata would be the form of spinner Varun Chakaravarthy, who needs to hit the straps quickly. PBKS Team News For Punjab, a lot would rest on how their top three skipper Mayank Agarwal, flamboyant Shikhar Dhawan and Sri Lankan Bhanuka Rajapaksa, who played a match-winning cameo against RCB, perform. While head coach Anil Kumble would expect more contributions from the middle order, the likes of Odean Smith and Shahrukh Khan proved their mettle when they steered the side home against RCB and would be keen to be among the runs again. It remains to be seen if Under-19 World Cup star Raj Bawa, who failed on IPL debut, gets another chance. Punjab bowlers came up against a marauding Faf Du Plessis in the first game and the likes of Sandeep Sharma, Arshdeep Singh and Odean Smith would need to up their game against KKR. The eight overs from spin duo of Rahul Chahar and Harpreet Brar could also make a difference in the game. Teams: Kolkata Knight Riders: Aaron Finch, Abhijeet Tomar, Ajinkya Rahane, Baba Indrajith, Nitish Rana, Pratham Singh, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Ashok Sharma, Pat Cummins, Rasikh Dar, Shivam Mavi, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Aman Khan, Andre Russell, Anukul Roy, Chamika Karunaratne, Mohammed Nabi, Ramesh Kumar, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson. Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howe KKR vs PBKS Match Details: Match Date: April 1, Friday Match Time: 7:30pm IST Live Telecast: Star Sports Network Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar (With inputs from PTI)