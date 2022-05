IPL 2022: KKR vs RR Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

Shreyas Iyer-led KKR's play-off hopes hang in the balance, having lost 6 of their 9 matches, while Sanju Samson's RR seem favourites for a top four finish, having won 6 of their 9 matches. The two sides clashed earlier this season in a high-scoring thriller that featured a hundred and hattrick for Royals' players.

KKR have struggled to find the right 11 lately despite starting well with three wins in four. Apart from skipper Shreyas Iyer and Nitish Rana, the other batters have not been consistent. Even the bowling too has seen flashes of success mostly from Umesh Yadav.

The likes of Aaron Finch, Andre Russell and Venkatesh Iyer have scored occasional fifties, while the spin duo of Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy also have failed to deliver. Pat Cummins too has had a poor outing with the ball.

KKR has suffered successive defeats to Delhi Capitals (twice), RR, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans. Shreyas and co will look to get their campaign back on track, but it won't be easy against an opponent in better form.

Samson's RR, on the other hand, has seen most of the team step up. Their only concern could be the fourth overseas player as Rassie van der Dussen, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham and Obed McCoy have all failed to perform consistently,

Also, RR will hope the defeat to Mumbai Indians in their recent outing was just a minor blip as they look to strengthen their position for a play-off spot.

Now, let's take a look at the squads, possible playing 11s, dream11 fantasy picks and match prediction for KKR vs RR 2022:

KKR and RR Squads Kolkata Knight Riders: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Baba Indrajith, Aman Khan, Pratham Singh, Rinku Singh, Ramesh Kumar, Abhijeet Tomar, Varun Chakravarthy, Mohammad Nabi, Anukul Roy, Shivam Mavi, Ashok Sharma, Chamika Karunaratne, Harshit Rana. Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Shubham Garwal, Dhruv Jurel, Kuldip Yadav, Kuldeep Sen, Tejas Baroka, Anunay Singh, KC Kariappa, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Rassie Van der Dussen, Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Karun Nair, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal. KKR and RR Possible Playing 11s KKR: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings/ Baba Indrajith (wicketkeeper), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh/Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Varun Chakravarthy/Harshit Rana. RR: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (captain/wicketkeeper), Shimron Hetmyer, Daryl Mitchell/Karun Nair, Riyan Parag, R Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen. KKR vs RR Dream11 Best Picks Team 1: Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Jos Buttler (captain), Shreyas Iyer (vice captain), Nitish Rana, Shimron Hetmyer, Sunil Narine, R Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal. Team 2: Venkatesh Iyer, Jos Buttler (vice captain), Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Shreyas Iyer (captain), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Riyan Parag, Umesh Yadav, Trent Boult, Kuldeep Sen, Varun Chakravarthy. Team 3: Jos Buttler (captain), Venkatesh Iyer, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Shreyas Iyer, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, R Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal (vice captain). KKR vs RR Match Prediction On form, Rajasthan Royals seem favourites to do the double over Kolkata Knight Riders, but if Shreyas Iyer's side use the blue print of Mumbai Indians, they may pose a threat to Sanju Samson's side who are also fresh from a defeat.