IPL 2022, KKR vs RR: Live Streaming, Date, Time, Squads, TV Channel Info

Shreyas Iyer's KKR suffered their fifth successive defeat in a row following a 4-wicket loss to Delhi Capitals, while Sanju Samson-led RR also head into the match on the back of a defeat to Mumbai Indians.

This will be the second meeting between the two sides, who locked horns earlier in the season in a high-scoring thriller with Royals trumping the Knights by 7 runs when defending a total of 217 at the Brabourne Stadium on April 18.

IPL 2022: KKR vs RR Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

Yuzvendra Chahal's five-wicket haul and Jos Buttler's hundred were the turning points in the reverse fixture, where skipper Shreyas Iyer and Aaron Finch top scored for KKR who came very close to pulling off a high run chase.

KKR has so far won 3 and lost 6 in their 9 matches for 6 points to occupy the eighth position, while RR has won 6 and lost 3 for 12 points to sit in the second place on the IPL 2022 points table.

While KKR will look to get their season back on track and push for a play-off spot, Royals will also be keen to strengthen their claim for a top four finish by getting back to winning ways.

Squads

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Baba Indrajith, Aman Khan, Pratham Singh, Rinku Singh, Ramesh Kumar, Abhijeet Tomar, Varun Chakravarthy, Mohammad Nabi, Anukul Roy, Shivam Mavi, Ashok Sharma, Chamika Karunaratne, Harshit Rana.

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Shubham Garwal, Dhruv Jurel, Kuldip Yadav, Kuldeep Sen, Tejas Baroka, Anunay Singh, KC Kariappa, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Rassie Van der Dussen, Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Karun Nair, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal.

KKR vs RR match details

Date: Monday, May 2

Time: 7:30 PM IST

TV Channel: Star Sports Network

English - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1HD

Hindi - Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1HD Hindi

Kannada - Star Sports 1 Kannada

Tamil - Star Sports 1 Tamil

Telugu - Star Sports 1 Telugu

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar