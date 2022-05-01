IPL 2022, KKR vs RR Stats and Records Preview: Jos Buttler closes in on big milestones

KKR vs RR Head-to-Head
In the 26 meetings between the two sides in IPL so far, KKR lead 13-12 against RR in the head-to-head battles so far with one match ending in No Result.
In the last 5 meetings, it's 3-2 in favour of KKR, but RR beat KKR in the reverse fixture by 7 runs earlier this season and have won the recent two meetings.
In the one meeting between the two teams at the Wankhede Stadium, RR defeated KKR by 6 wickets, chasing down a target of 134 with 7 balls to spare.
KKR vs RR stats
|STAT
|For KKR vs RR
|For RR vs KKR
|Highest Total
|210
|217
|Lowest Total
|125
|81
|Wins Batting 1st
|4
|9
|Wins Chasing
|9
|3
|Highest Batting 1st Total
|191
|217
|Lowest Batting 1st Total
|133
|81
|Highest Batting 2nd Total
|210
|177
|Lowest Batting 2nd Total
|125
|85
|Highest Successful Chase
|161
|177
|Lowest Total Defended
|169
|144
|Most Runs
|Dinesh Karthik (272 runs)
|Ajinkya Rahane (338 runs)
|Highest scorer
|Dinesh Karthik (97*)
|Shane Watson (104*)
|Most wickets
|Shivam Mavi & Sunil Narine (12)
|Chris Morris (9)
|Best Bowling
|Kuldeep Yadav (4/20)
|Yuzvendra Chahal (5/40)
KKR and RR record in Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|Stats
|RR in Wankhede Stadium
|KKR in Wankhede Stadium
|Matches
|14
|16
|Wins
|3
|8
|Defeats
|11
|8
|Highest Total
|202 All Out vs CSK in 2021
|222/2 vs DC in 2022
|Lowest Total
|67 All Out vs MI in 2008
|143/9 vs CSK in 2021
Other interesting stats involving current players from KKR vs RR
Most Runs vs RR: Shreyas Iyer - 321 runs in 10 innings (for KKR and DC)
Most Sixes vs RR: Shreyas Iyer - 16 sixes in 10 innings (for KKR and DC)
Highest Scorer vs RR: Shreyas Iyer - 85 off 51 balls in 2022 (for KKR)
Most Wickets vs RR: 12 wickets - Shivam Mavi in 7 matches and Sunil Narine in 16 matches (for KKR)
Best Bowling vs RR: Shivam Mavi - 4 for 21 in 4 overs in 2021 (for KKR)
Other interesting stats involving current players from RR vs KKR
Most Runs vs KKR: Sanju Samson - 415 runs in 17 matches (for DC and RR)
Most Sixes vs KKR: Jos Buttler - 16 sixes in 10 matches (for MI and RR)
Highest Scorer vs KKR: Jos Buttler - 103 off 61 balls in 2022 (for RR)
Most Wickets vs KKR: Yuzvendra Chahal - 24 wickets in 19 matches (for RCB and RR)
Best Bowling vs KKR: Yuzvendra Chahal - 5 for 40 in 4 overs in 2022 (for RR)
Upcoming Milestones in KKR vs RR 2022
▶ Jos Buttler (Rajasthan Royals) is 32 runs away from 8000 runs in T20 cricket (overall). The England batter is also 9 fours away from 700 fours and 1 maximum away from 350 sixes in T20 cricket (overall).
▶ Sanju Samson (Rajasthan Royals) is 5 fours away from 400 fours in T20 cricket (overall).
▶ Shreyas Iyer (Kolkata Knight Riders) is 5 maximums away from 100 sixes in IPL.
▶ Andre Russell (Kolkata Knight Riders) is 73 runs away from completing 2000 runs in IPL.
▶ Sunil Narine (Kolkata Knight Riders) is 19 runs away from completing 1000 runs in IPL.
▶ Mohammad Nabi (Kolkata Knight Riders) if selected is just 4 runs away from completing 5000 runs in T20 cricket (overall).