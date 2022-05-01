IPL 2022, KKR vs RR Stats and Records Preview: Jos Buttler closes in on big milestones

The Knights are on a five-match losing streak having suffered a 4-wicket loss to Delhi Capitals in their most recent outing, while Royals head into the match on the back of a 5-wicket loss to Mumbai Indians.

Shreyas Iyer's KKR has lost their last 5 matches including the reverse fixture 7-run defeat to RR. The two-time champions will need to start winning if they aspire to qualify for the play-offs.

IPL 2022: KKR vs RR Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

KKR have suffered defeats to RR, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Gujarat Titans and DC (twice) to sit in the eighth position with 6 points thanks to their 3 wins against Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings.

Sanju Samson-led RR has won 6 and lost 3 of their 9 matches of the season so far. They secured wins over KKR (reverse fixture), RCB, DC, MI, Lucknow Super Giants and SRH to accumulate 12 points.

RR suffered defeats to RCB (reverse fixture), MI (reverse fixture) and table-toppers Gujarat Titans to sit in the second spot on the points table.

IPL 2022, KKR vs RR: Live Streaming, Date, Time, Squads, TV Channel Info

KKR, however, will hope their slightly better head-to-head stat against Royals, will give them the lift to get back to winning ways. But KKR will have their task cut out as they will face RR at a venue where they have a poor record.

Now, we take a look at the stats and records preview, interesting facts and players chasing milestones ahead of KKR vs RR:

KKR vs RR Head-to-Head In the 26 meetings between the two sides in IPL so far, KKR lead 13-12 against RR in the head-to-head battles so far with one match ending in No Result. In the last 5 meetings, it's 3-2 in favour of KKR, but RR beat KKR in the reverse fixture by 7 runs earlier this season and have won the recent two meetings. In the one meeting between the two teams at the Wankhede Stadium, RR defeated KKR by 6 wickets, chasing down a target of 134 with 7 balls to spare. KKR vs RR stats STAT For KKR vs RR For RR vs KKR Highest Total 210 217 Lowest Total 125 81 Wins Batting 1st 4 9 Wins Chasing 9 3 Highest Batting 1st Total 191 217 Lowest Batting 1st Total 133 81 Highest Batting 2nd Total 210 177 Lowest Batting 2nd Total 125 85 Highest Successful Chase 161 177 Lowest Total Defended 169 144 Most Runs Dinesh Karthik (272 runs) Ajinkya Rahane (338 runs) Highest scorer Dinesh Karthik (97*) Shane Watson (104*) Most wickets Shivam Mavi & Sunil Narine (12) Chris Morris (9) Best Bowling Kuldeep Yadav (4/20) Yuzvendra Chahal (5/40) KKR and RR record in Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Stats RR in Wankhede Stadium KKR in Wankhede Stadium Matches 14 16 Wins 3 8 Defeats 11 8 Highest Total 202 All Out vs CSK in 2021 222/2 vs DC in 2022 Lowest Total 67 All Out vs MI in 2008 143/9 vs CSK in 2021 Other interesting stats involving current players from KKR vs RR Most Runs vs RR: Shreyas Iyer - 321 runs in 10 innings (for KKR and DC) Most Sixes vs RR: Shreyas Iyer - 16 sixes in 10 innings (for KKR and DC) Highest Scorer vs RR: Shreyas Iyer - 85 off 51 balls in 2022 (for KKR) Most Wickets vs RR: 12 wickets - Shivam Mavi in 7 matches and Sunil Narine in 16 matches (for KKR) Best Bowling vs RR: Shivam Mavi - 4 for 21 in 4 overs in 2021 (for KKR) Other interesting stats involving current players from RR vs KKR Most Runs vs KKR: Sanju Samson - 415 runs in 17 matches (for DC and RR) Most Sixes vs KKR: Jos Buttler - 16 sixes in 10 matches (for MI and RR) Highest Scorer vs KKR: Jos Buttler - 103 off 61 balls in 2022 (for RR) Most Wickets vs KKR: Yuzvendra Chahal - 24 wickets in 19 matches (for RCB and RR) Best Bowling vs KKR: Yuzvendra Chahal - 5 for 40 in 4 overs in 2022 (for RR) Upcoming Milestones in KKR vs RR 2022 ▶ Jos Buttler (Rajasthan Royals) is 32 runs away from 8000 runs in T20 cricket (overall). The England batter is also 9 fours away from 700 fours and 1 maximum away from 350 sixes in T20 cricket (overall). ▶ Sanju Samson (Rajasthan Royals) is 5 fours away from 400 fours in T20 cricket (overall). ▶ Shreyas Iyer (Kolkata Knight Riders) is 5 maximums away from 100 sixes in IPL. ▶ Andre Russell (Kolkata Knight Riders) is 73 runs away from completing 2000 runs in IPL. ▶ Sunil Narine (Kolkata Knight Riders) is 19 runs away from completing 1000 runs in IPL. ▶ Mohammad Nabi (Kolkata Knight Riders) if selected is just 4 runs away from completing 5000 runs in T20 cricket (overall).