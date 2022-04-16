IPL 2022: KL Rahul slams unbeaten century in his 100th IPL match

After being invited to bat by MI skipper Rohit Sharma, Lucknow captain KL Rahul, bounced back from his duck in the previous game, as he played another classy knock, leading Super Giants from the front.

Riding on Rahul's unbeaten ton, Super Giants posted 199/4. Rahul celebrated his 100th IPL match, by playing a classic innings against the struggling Mumbai Indians.

Batting first at the Brabourne Stadium, the Super Giants put up 57 runs in the powerplay for the loss of one wicket. Openers Rahul and Quinton de Kock handed Lucknow a strong start, stitching together an opening stand of 52 runs off 33 deliveries. Fabian Allen provided MI the breakthrough in the final over of the powerplay as he removed de Kock (24 off 13) to break the opening stand.

The first ten overs saw Lucknow score 94 runs at the rate of 9.34. Rahul's 29th IPL half-century and second 50 this season came off 33 deliveries, but skipper picked up the pace after his half-century as he remained unbeaten to notch up his third century. This was Rahul's second IPL century against Mumbai Indians.

Rahul, who began this campaign with a first ball duck has since then registered scores of 40, 68, 24, 0 and an unbeaten 103 against MI today (April 16).

The LSG skipper remained unbeated on 103 off 60 deliveries as he guided the newcomers to a strong total against the most successful IPL team. Still looking for their first win this season, MI bowlers were hammered around the park, with Rahul smashing nine boundaries and five maximums.

During the mid-innings break, LSG teammate, Manish Pandey, who put up a 72-run stand with his skipper, hailed Rahul's knock, saying, "Typical KL innings. Team is quite happy. Except the last over - we were looking for 210, but we're happy with 200." Pandey played a solid knock of 38 off 29.

Riding on Rahul's century, Lucknow set a Mumbai a target of 200 in match no. 26 of the ongoing IPL season.

Tymal Mills leaked the maximum runs as he gave away 54 runs in three overs at an economy of 18. Meanwhile Jaydev Unadkat, who bowled a superb final over - giving away just four runs and picking up a wicket - was the highest wicket-taker for Mumbai, pocketing two wickets. On a day when the bowlers were hammered around the park, Jasprit Bumrah was the most economical bowler, giving away just 24 from his four-over spell.