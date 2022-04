IPL 2022: LSG vs DC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

KL Rahul's IPL new entrants LSG has bounced back from the loss to fellow newcomer Gujarat Titans in the season opener with back-to-back wins over defending champions Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Rishabh Pant-led DC opened the campaign with a victory over record champions Mumbai Indians, but suffered a defeat to the other newcomer of IPL, Gujarat Titans.

In their recent outings, skipper Rahul, Deepak Hooda and Avesh Khan starred as LSG registered a 12-run win over SRH, while DC, despite skipper Pant's effort in the run chase, fell short and lost by 14 runs against GT

This will be the first meeting between the two sides in IPL and also DC's first match at the Dr DY Patil Stadium, where LSG has already secured a win in their recent encounter against SRH.

At the Dr DY Patil Stadium, the chasing team won the first 2 matches, but the recent two matches at the venue has ended in the favour of the team batting first. And the wickets have favoured batters, but if pace bowlers get their yorkers right, it will negate the scoring.

This may play a role in selecting the teams as DC will hope to welcome back one of their star bowlers Anrich Nortje, who has pace to burn and is very consistent as well. While some Australian stars like Mitchell Marsh and Marcus Stoinis will be available later, David Warner may play.

So, now let's take a look at the squads, possible playing 11s, dream11 fantasy picks and match prediction for LSG vs DC 2022:

LSG and DC Squads Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Manish Pandey, Evin Lewis, Manan Vohra, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krishnappa Gowtham, Karan Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Andrew Tye, Dushmantha Chameera, Ankit Rajpoot, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mayank Yadav, Moshin Khan. Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (captain/wicketkeeper), David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman, Sarfaraz Khan, Ashwin Hebbar, Yash Dhull, Mandeep Singh, Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, KS Bharat, Tim Seifert, Vicky Ostwal, Shardul Thakur, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Kuldeep Yadav, Praveen Dubey. LSG vs DC Possible Playing 11s LSG: KL Rahul (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Andrew Tye, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi. DC: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mandeep Singh/Yash Dhull, Rishabh Pant (captain/wicketkeeper), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman. LSG vs DC Dream11 Best Picks Team 1: KL Rahul (captain), David Warner (vice captain), Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan. Team 2: Quniton de Kock (captain/wicketkeeper), Prithvi Shaw, Evin Lewis, Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Ayush Badoni (vice captain), Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Andrew Tye, Mustafizur Rahman, Ravi Bishnoi. Team 3: KL Rahul (captain), David Warner, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Rovman Powell, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder (vice captain), Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi. LSG vs DC Match Prediction On form, Lucknow Super Giants start favourites, but if Delhi Capitals get David Warner and Anrich Nortje into the playing 11 as expected, the contest will be even. However, the death bowling in both the innings will be crucial. So, whichever team gets that right on the day will stand a huge chance to win at the venue, which has so far seen a high-scoring run chase and also a low-scoring game end in a thriller.