IPL 2022: LSG vs DC Live Streaming, Date, Time, TV Channel, Team News, Squads

Team News

It is expected that Tim Seifert will make way for Warner in the Capitals line-up while all-rounder Stoinis, who was picked by Lucknow from the draft might replace one among Andrew Tye or Evin Lewis. As of now, replacing Tye looks more imminent.

Both teams have had issues with their bowling but Lucknow under Gautam Gambhir's mentorship, has managed pretty well. The addition of Jason Holder has made them stronger and Delhi will be hoping that Warner gives them a rollicking start alongside mercurial Prithvi Shaw.

In case of LSG, skipper Rahul two good knocks against CSK and Sunrisers Hyderabad would like that Quinton de Kock also repeats his performance against CSK. However it is LSG's bowling that needs to stop DC's batting firepower which will grow manifold in Warner's presence and skipper Pant and Shaw also waiting for their big knocks.

While Lalit Yadav is growing in confidence with each passing game, it is veteran batter Mandeep Singh, who is the weakest link in the batting line-up. The way Mandeep backed towards leg-stump to deliveries from Lockie Ferguson and even Hardik Pandya, didn't make a pleasant sight.

However with LSG's attack not having an express quick in absence of Mark Wood, Pant and coach Ricky Ponting might be tempted to give the former Punjab captain one more chance. In case, he doesn't get it then the three available options are Kona Bharat, Sarfaraz Khan and Yash Dhull. Sarfaraz was in great form during first-class season while Bharat did well for RCB last year in the few chances that he got.

In case Lucknow, Manish Pandey has looked horribly out of touch but Gambhir is known to back his players which could well save him from getting the axe. Also there is no denying that LSG's bench strength when it comes to Indian batting back-up isn't great. The two available players are Manan Vohra, who even after a decade in IPL, has failed to deliver and there is Uttar Pradesh white-ball captain Karan Sharma, who isn't exactly a finished product.

Season so far:

Delhi’s season has been mixed so far. Still eyeing their maiden IPL title, Rishabh Pant-led Capitals got their season off to a winning start with a four-wicket win over Mumbai Indians. In their second match of the season, Delhi fell to a 14-run loss to newcomers Gujarat Titans. DC will look to bounce back with a win when they take on Lucknow on Thursday.

Meanwhile, despite getting their season off to a losing start, the Super Giants have had an impressive outing so far, winning two matches on the trot. Rahul, who is still hunting for his elusive title, will hope to lead his side to a third win on the trot.

Lucknow Super Giants Squad:

KL Rahul (Captain), Manan Vohra, Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Quinton De Kock, Ravi Bishnoi, Dushmantha Chameera, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Ankit Rajpoot, Avesh Khan, Andrew Tye, Marcus Stoinis, Kyle Mayers, Karan Sharma, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya. Jason Holder.

Delhi Capitals Squad:

Rishabh Pant (Captain), Ashwin Hebbar, David Warner, Mandeep Singh, Prithvi Shaw, Rovman Powell, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Pravin Dubey, Ripal Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Vicky Ostwal, Yash Dhull, KS Bharat and Tim Seifert.

LSG vs DC Match Telecast Details:

Match starts at 7.30 PM IST

Live on Star Sports Network

Live Streaming on Disney+Hotstar

Source: Inputs from PTI