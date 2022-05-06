IPL 2022, LSG vs KKR: Live Streaming, Date, Time, Squads, TV Channel Info

KL Rahul's new entrants are two wins away from strengthening their chances of reaching the playoffs, having already accumulated 14 points from 10 matches, while Shreyas Iyer-led KKR occupy the eigth spot with 8 points from 10 matches and need to win to keep their chances alive.

LSG in their IPL debut have suffered just three defeats against fellow newcomers Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals.

IPL 2022, LSG vs KKR Stats and Record Preview: Numbers in MCA Stadium; Lucknow players’ record against Kolkata

The Rahul-led side have secured 7 wins against Delhi Capitals (twice), Mumbai Indians (twice), Punjab Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings.

KKR, on the other hand, has lost 6 against RR, DC (twice), RCB, GT and SRH, while their 4 victories came against CSK, MI, RR (reverse fixture) and PBKS.

In their recent outings, LSG defeated DC by 20 runs, while KKR stopped a five-match skid, beating RR by 8 wickets. So, both teams will look to keep their winning momentum intact when they clash at the venue, where they are yet to lose.

IPL 2022: LSG vs KKR Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

Before the two sides clash at the MCA Stadium, here is a look at the squad, telecast and live streaming information for LSG vs KKR:

LSG and KKR Squads

LSG: KL Rahul (captain), Manan Vohra, Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Quinton De Kock, Ravi Bishnoi, Dushmantha Chameera, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Ankit Rajpoot, Avesh Khan, Andrew Tye, Marcus Stoinis, Kyle Mayers, Karan Sharma, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder.

KKR: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Aaron Finch, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Baba Indrajith, Aman Khan, Pratham Singh, Rinku Singh, Ramesh Kumar, Abhijeet Tomar, Varun Chakravarthy, Mohammad Nabi, Anukul Roy, Shivam Mavi, Ashok Sharma, Chamika Karunaratne, Harshit Rana.

LSG vs KKR match details

Date: Saturday, May 7

Time: 7:30 PM IST

TV Channel: Star Sports Network

English - Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1HD

Hindi - Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1HD Hindi

Kannada - Star Sports 1 Kannada

Tamil - Star Sports 1 Tamil

Telugu - Star Sports 1 Telugu

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar