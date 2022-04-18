IPL 2022, LSG vs RCB Stats and Records Preview: Dinesh Karthik, Hooda, Avesh, Stoinis eye big records

1. RCB stats in the IPL

Highest total: 263 for 5 vs Pune Warriors

Lowest Total: 49 all out vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Most runs: Virat Kohli: 6390 runs

Highest Individual Score: Chris Gayle: 175

Most 50s: Virat Kohli: 42

Most 100s: Chris Gayle: 6

Most 6s: Chris Gayle: 239

Most 4s: Virat Kohli: 546

Most wickets: Yuzvendra Chahal: 139

Best figures: Anil Kumble: 5/5

Highest partnership: 229: Virat Kohli / AB de Villiers

2 T20 Records at DY Patil Stadium

Total Matches: 15

Won by team batting first: 5

Won by team chasing: 10

Highest total: 216/4, CSK vs RCB, 2022

Lowest total: 82 all out, Deccan Chargers vs RCB, 2010

Highest individual score in IPL 2022: Jos Buttler: 100

Average score: 155

Average score in IPL 2022: 174

Best bowling figure in IPL 2022: Wanindu Hasaranga of RCB: 4/20 vs KKR.

3 LSG players performance in previous IPL

The players are appearing under LSG banner for the first time in the IPL. But they have played for different teams in the previous editions of the IPL and we look at some records.

Most Runs: KL Rahul - 661 runs in 14 innings (For PBKS, RCB and SRH)

Highest Score: KL Rahul - 100 not out in 2019 (For PBKS)

Most Wickets: Marcus Stoinis - 11 wickets in 10 matches (For RCB, DC and PBKS)

Most Sixes: KL Rahul - 25 sixes (For PBKS, RCB and SRH)

Most Fours: KL Rahul - 47 fours (For PBKS, RCB and SRH)

Best Bowling: Marcus Stoinis - 4 for 15 in 4 overs (For PBKS)

Most Fifties: Manish Pandey - 6 fifties (For RCB, KKR, SRH and PWI)

Most Hundreds: KL Rahul - 1 hundred (For PBKS)

4. LSG vs RCB, Upcoming milestones

1. Deepak Hooda of LSG needs 45 more runs to complete 1000 runs in the IPL.

2. RCB batter Dinesh Karthik needs to score 45 more runs to complete 4000 runs in the IPL.

3. RCB batsman Dinesh Karthik needs 3 more fours to complete 400 fours in the IPL.

4. Marcus Stoinis of LSG requires 38 runs to complete 1000 runs in the IPL.

5. Avesh Khan of LSG needs 1 more wicket to overtake S Sreesanth, Varun Chakravarthy, Khaleel Ahmed, Iqbal Abdulla and Rahul Sharma, all of now have 40 wickets.

6. RCB pacer Mohamad Siraj needs 3 more wickets to overtake legendary Shane Warne’s tally of 57 IPL wickets.