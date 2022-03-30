IPL 2022 Match 6: RCB vs KKR: Royal Challengers bowl out Knight Riders to 128

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (captain), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj.

2. Captains' comments

Shreyas Iyer, Captain of KKR: I would have loved to bowl as well. Dew plays a massive role. The bowlers did an amazing job, made it easy for the batsmen. Now it's going to be a test for us to come in and bat and see to it that we get a good total. It's just a work of execution.

Tim Southee is coming in for Mavi. That's the only change we are making. Tim carries a lot of experience, Mavi is a youngster and has done well for the franchise. It was a management decision, we sat together and decided that let's go with experience. I am enjoying the captaincy, the management has been fantastic, they have been really supportive. I am really enjoying. We need to carry forward this momentum into the next games.

Faf du Plessis, RCB captain: We are gonna bowl. The pitch looks similar but it feels a little bit tacky. A lot of positives, the first 3-4 overs were challenging, the way we batted through. From bowling perspective, you are expected not to get everything perfect. Same XI. Nice to start the tournament like that, hopefully I can do that again.

3. Pitch Report

Morne Morkel on Star Sports: The wicket looks a lot drier than the first game, not as much live grass on the surface. I still feel it's going to be a good wicket. The boundary size isn't that big, straight is pretty small. If Kolkata can get a good base upfront and Andre Russell can come in, he is definitely going to clear and hit some big sixes here. I'll definitely bowl first. It does get wet here, quite tricky to control.