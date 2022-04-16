IPL 2022: MatchWornShirt presents a unique opportunity for Delhi Capitals fans

During the upcoming match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday, the Delhi Capitals fans will be able to place their bids on the DC shirts that are being worn by the players. With each ball that's bowled, every wicket that's taken, and every run that's made the fans can get closer to the action than ever before and own unique moments. And every bid placed by a fan will help raise funds for GMR Varalakshmi Foundation.

GMRVF's goal is to develop social infrastructure and enhance the quality of life of communities around the locations where the Group has a presence, currently around 20 locations across India. Specifically, the funds raised will be used in three key ways: to provide educational support for under-privileged children, to provide healthcare services to the elderly and those in need, and finally, to provide employable skills training for under-privileged unemployed youth.

Speaking about the partnership, Tijmen Zonderwijk, Co-Founder, MatchWornShirt said, "We are delighted to launch our first partnership not only within a new country but in an entirely new sport. Delhi Capitals are one of India's finest cricket franchisees and we could not be more thrilled to be working together in order to benefit the GMR Varalakshmi Foundation and the fans alike."

Vinod Bisht, Interim CEO, Delhi Capitals expressed, "It's a huge honour and privilege for us to be the world's first cricket team and India's first sporting organization to associate with MatchWornShirt's fundraising and fan engagement platform. The fans have always been our number one priority and we couldn't be happier to share amazing memorabilia like the shirts worn by the players themselves and also raise funds for the GMR Varalakshmi Foundation. It's a win-win situation for the fans and the foundation. We cannot wait for the action to unfold on Saturday."

As soon as the match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore starts on Saturday, fans can begin placing their bids on the shirts being worn by the DC players at matchwornshirt.com/club/delhi-capitals.

These shirts will be personally signed by the players following the match, after which they will be professionally disinfected by MatchWornShirt, creating the ultimate piece of memorabilia. The fans can bid until 30-04-22 at 19:30 IST, after which the highest bidders will have their shirts delivered to them.

Source: Delhi Capitals