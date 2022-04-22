IPL 2022: MI vs CSK, Match Report: Vintage Dhoni carries Chennai Super Kings home

Chasing a 156-run target, Chennai Super Kings got off to the worst possible staff losing Ruturaj Gaikwad to a golden duck as Daniel Sams dismissed him.

He came back in his next over and dismissed Mitchell Santner for 11 to leave CSK tottering at 16/2.

Robin Uthappa and Ambati Rayudu then struck a partnership to take the team's total beyond the 50-run mark in the eighth over.

The 40-run partnership was broken as Jaydev Unadkat dismissed Uthappa for 30 to leave Chennai in a spot of bother at 66/3.

Sams got his third wicket of the match as he dismissed Shivam Dube for 13. Rayudu and captain Ravindra Jadeja took the team's total beyond the triple-figure mark.

Sams struck again as Rayudu who scored 35-ball 40 became his fourth scalp. In the next over Riley Meredith got the prized scalp of CSK captain Jadeja for 3 as CSK were left tottering at 106/6.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Dwaine Pretorius struck a much-needed partnership to take his team closer to the target.

With 42 runs needed off the last three overs, Pretorius's big-hitting allowed CSK to claw their way back in the game.

With 17 runs needed off the last six balls, Unadkat dismissed Pretorius for 22 from 13 balls.

CSK needed 16 to win off the last four balls and Dhoni struck a six followed by a boundary and then a couple and with 4 required off the last ball he hit a boundary to register a three-wicket win for his side and himself remained unbeaten on 28 off 13 balls.

This was Mumbai Indians' seventh consecutive defeat of the season and they are yet to win a match in IPL 2022. This was CSK's second win of the season.

Earlier in the day put into bat Mumbai Indians got off to the worst possible as their captain Rohit Sharma was dismissed for a duck by a left-arm pacer Mukesh Choudhary.

Two balls later they lost the prized scalp of Ishan Kishan who was cleaned up by the same bowler as Mumbai lost their second wicket for just 2 runs on the board.

Mukesh Choudhary in his next over dismissed Dewald Brevis for 4 caught behind by wicket-keeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni to leave Mumbai tottering at 23/3. Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma struck a small partnership but left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner dismissed Suryakumar for 32 off 21 balls as Mumbai Indians were pushed to further trouble at 47/4.

Hrithik Shokeen joined Tilak Varma and they struck a partnership to take Mumbai beyond the 50-run mark. The 38-run partnership was broken by Dwayne Bravo as he dismissed Hrithik Shokeen for 25.

Mumbai Indian lost half of their side for 85. Kieron Pollard then joined Tilak and the duo took the team's total beyond the triple-figure mark.

Maheesh Theekshana then broke the 26-run partnership dismissing Pollard for 14 in the 16th over.

In the next over Bravo took his second wicket dismissing leg before Daniel Sams for 5 to leave Mumbai at 120/7. Tilak Varma notched up his half-century and took the team's total beyond the 150-run mark. Mumbai Indian finally score 155/7 in 20 overs