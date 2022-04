IPL 2022: MI vs LSG Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

Rohit Sharma's record champions MI will have their task cut out having lost 5 of 5 matches so far this season, while KL Rahul-led new entrants LSG has won 3 and lost 2 in their 5 matches.

MI have struggled to find the right 11 and often played just 2 or 3 overseas players despite spending heavy on overseas stars for the first time in many years. While the batters have fired, it's the bowling combination that's been a worry.

MI has suffered successive defeats to Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings.

This form will force the team management into having a review as another defeat may make play-off hopes hang in the balance for the second year in a row. So, the team combination for Saturday's match may look new with the likes of Fabian Allen and Riley Meredith getting a look in.

LSG, meanwhile, opened their season with a defeat to fellow newcomers Gujarat Titans, but had a mini winning streak following victories over Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad and DC.

However, in their most recent outing, LSG suffered a loss to RR in a close match, which also saw Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis make an impressive return with the bat. So, LSG may stick to the same side barring any injury worries.

Now, let's take a look at the squads, possible playing 11s, dream11 fantasy picks and match prediction for MI vs LSG 2022:

MI and LSG Squads Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Jasprit Bumrah, Daniel Sams, Riley Meredith, Tilak Varma, Anmolpreet Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Dewald Brevis, Rahul Buddhi, Fabian Allen, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Sanjay Yadav, Aryan Juyal, Arshad Khan, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Tymal Mills, Murugan Ashwin, Basil Thampi. Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Marcus Stoinis, Manish Pandey, Evin Lewis, Manan Vohra, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krishnappa Gowtham, Karan Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Andrew Tye, Dushmantha Chameera, Ankit Rajpoot, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mayank Yadav, Moshin Khan. MI and LSG Possible Playing 11s MI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Dewald Brevis, Kieron Pollard, Fabian Allen, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills/Riley Meredith, Jaydev Unadkat. LSG: KL Rahul (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi. MI vs LSG Dream11 Best Picks Team 1: Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Marcus Stoinis (vice captain), Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Avesh Khan. Team 2: Rohit Sharma (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav (vice captain), Tilak Varma, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Jason Holder, Jasprit Bumrah, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi. Team 3: KL Rahul (captain), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav (vice captain), Marcus Stoinis, Tilak Varma, Dewald Brevis, Jason Holder, Jasprit Bumrah, Dushmanta Chameera, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi. MI vs LSG Match Prediction With the failure to find the right combination in the bowling department, Mumbai Indians may find this game coming too soon, just two days after their fifth defeat in as many games. However, Rohit and co will hope playing in Brabourne brings them some fortune. But they will be up against a confident Lucknow Super Giants side, who start favourites despite a defeat in their last outing in IPL 2022. And as it is a day game, there won't be any excuse of dew, making it a pretty even contest for both the batting 1st and 2nd teams.