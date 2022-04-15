IPL 2022, MI vs LSG Stats and Record Preview: Numbers in Brabourne; Lucknow players’ performance vs Mumbai

Rohit Sharma-led MI head into the match on the back of five defeats and are yet to open their account this season, while KL Rahul's new entrants LSG has won 3 and lost 2 in their 5 matches so far this season.

MI have suffered defeats to Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore and most recently against Punjab Kings.

IPL 2022: MI vs LSG Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

The IPL debutants LSG, meanwhile, have lost to RR and fellow newcomers Gujarat Titans. Rahul and Co has wins over Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad and DC.

This will be the first ever meeting between the two teams in IPL. MI and LSG have both previously experienced playing at the Brabourne Stadium. While MI has played at the venue 8 times, Super Giants, who are playing their first IPL, have played at the Brabourne Stadium just once.

So, ahead of MI vs LSG 2022, we take a look at some interesting past records relating to both the teams and their players along with some milestones in sight:

Mumbai Indians record in Dr Brabourne Stadium MI have played 8 matches so far at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, losing 2 and winning 6. They lost in the 2014 final to CSK and earlier this season in the league stage to DC. Meanwhile, their wins came against Delhi Daredevils, Deccan Chargers, RR, PBKS, CSK and KKR in the 2010 season. Lucknow Super Giants record in Brabourne Stadium In their only match played at the venue, Lucknow Super Giants chased down a huge target to beat defending champions Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets earlier this season. The victory was also their first in the Indian Premier League. Brabourne Stadium stats in IPL 2022 Matches: 5 Batting 1st Won: 2 Batting 2nd Won: 3 Highest Total: 215/5 in 20 overs by DC vs KKR Lowest Total: 126 All Out in 18 overs by CSK vs PBKS Average 1st Innings Total: 196 Average 2nd Innings Total: 175 Highest Successful Chase: 211/4 in 19.3 overs by LSG vs CSK Lowest Total Defended: 180/8 in 20 overs by PBKS vs CSK Highest Individual Scorer: Shubman Gill (GT) - 96 off 59 balls vs PBKS Best Bowling Innings: Kuldeep Yadav (DC) 4 for 35 in 4 overs vs KKR Total Sixes: 78 sixes in 5 matches Total Fours: 173 fours in 5 matches Lucknow Super Giants players’ top performance vs MI for previous franchises Most Runs: KL Rahul - 661 runs in 14 innings (For PBKS, RCB and SRH) Highest Score: KL Rahul - 100 not out off 64 balls in 2019 (For PBKS) Most Wickets: Marcus Stoinis - 11 wickets in 10 matches (For RCB, DC and PBKS) Most Sixes: KL Rahul - 25 sixes in 14 innings (For PBKS, RCB and SRH) Most Fours: KL Rahul - 47 fours in 14 innings (For PBKS, RCB and SRH) Best Bowling: Marcus Stoinis - 4 for 15 in 4 overs in 2016 (For PBKS) Most Fifties: Manish Pandey - 6 fifties in 20 innings (For RCB, KKR, SRH and PWI) Most Hundreds: KL Rahul - 1 hundred in 14 Innings (For PBKS) Upcoming milestones in MI vs LSG 2022 ▶ Marcus Stoinis (Lucknow Super Giants) is 48 runs away from completing 1000 runs in IPL. ▶ KL Rahul (Lucknow Super Giants) will be making his 100th appearance in IPL. The LSG skipper is also 9 fours away from 300 fours in IPL. ▶ Rohit Sharma (Mumbai Indians) is 2 maximums away from 200 sixes for the Mumbai-based franchise. ▶ Deepak Hooda (Lucknow Super Giants) is 60 runs away from completing 1000 runs in IPL. ▶ Kieron Pollard (Mumbai Indians) is 3 catches away from becoming the second outfielder to take 100 catches in IPL. Suresh Raina tops the list with 109 catches to his name. ▶ Jaydev Unadkat (Mumbai Indians) if selected is 3 wickets away from taking his 200th wicket in T20 cricket (overall). ▶ Suryakumar Yadav (Mumbai Indians) is 57 runs away from becoming the fifth player to score 2000 runs for the Mumbai-based franchise.