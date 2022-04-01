IPL 2022, MI vs RR: Live Streaming, Date, Time, Squads, TV Channel Info

MI Team News

Mumbai have two of the best openers in captain Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan, who blazed his way to an unbeaten 81 against DC, justifying his heavy price tag. However, their middle-order bar Kieron Pollard was an inexperienced one against DC.

However, they have received a boot with the arrival of Suryakumar, who has joined the team after his recovery at the NCA and will likely bat at number three, adding the ability to play match-winning knocks at any positions.

With Suryakumar's return, one among Anmolpreet Singh, Tilak Verma and Tim David would have to make way. It is very likely that Anmolpreet will the fall guy. The rest of the batting will be made up of Kieron Pollard and one of Daniel Sams or Fabian Allen.

Mumbai bowlers will definitely need to step up and considering Rajasthan's power-packed line-up, they would need to hit the right lengths and find their rhythm straight away.

The team would bank on pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah to deliver, but he also needs support from the others like of Basil Thampi, Tymal Mills and also Sams if he is selected.

The role of Murugan Ashwin too would be crucial as he can effect breakthroughs and also put the brakes on the scoring rate. MI may also play another spin option.

RR Team News

Rajasthan ticked almost all the boxes in their game against Sunrisers and were ahead in both bowling and batting, but the fielding may need to improve after they dropped catches in their season opener.

It is very likely they will stick to same the team apart from one enforced change as Nathan Coulter-Nile is reportedly injured.

Yashashvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler will retain their opening slots with Sanju Samson and Devdutt Padikkal shuffling positions depending on the game situation.

Shimron Hetmyer and Riyan Parag will once again take the responsibility of finishing along with all-rounder James Neesham, who is expected to replace Coulter-Nile.

RR bowling will be led by Prasidh Krishna and Trent Boult, while sin twins spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal will play the key role as always.

Also injured Coulter-Nile could make way for someone like Navdeep Saini in the playing XI with someone like Rassie van der Dussen coming in for one of the batting slots. But it is very likely that Neesham will be the Australian's replacement.

Squads

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Ramandeep Singh, SuryakumarYadav, Tilak Verma, Tim David, Arjun Tendulkar, Basil Thampi, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Riley Meredith, Tymal Mills, Arshad Khan, Daniel Sams, Dewald Brevis, Fabian Allen, Kieron Pollard, Sanjay Yadav, Aryan Juyal and Ishan Kishan.

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Shubham Garwal, Dhruv Jurel, Kuldip Yadav, Kuldeep Sen, Tejas Baroka, Anunay Singh, KC Kariappa, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Rassie Van der Dussen, Nathan Coulter Nile, Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Karun Nair, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal.

MI vs RR match date, time, TV channel and live streaming info

Date: Saturday, April 2

Time: 3:30 PM IST

TV Channel: Star Sports Network

English - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1HD

Hindi - Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1HD Hindi

Kannada - Star Sports 1 Kannada

Tamil - Star Sports 1 Tamil

Telugu - Star Sports 1 Telugu

Bengali - Star Sports 1 Bangla

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar