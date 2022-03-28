IPL 2022: Mitchell Marsh of Delhi Capitals likely to miss IPL 15 after suffering hip injury

In turn, the news has also come as a worry for Delhi Capitals, who had bought Marsh for Rs 6.50 crore in the auction as a replacement for Marcus Stoinis, whom they had let go and was purchased by Lucknow Super Giants in the player draft ahead of the auction.

It may be recalled that Marsh had also missed the IPL 2021 while playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad as he pulled out ahead of the tournament citing bubble fatigue.

Marsh was supposed to join the Capitals after April 6.

"He's (Marsh) injured his hip flexor, we think, at training. We are going to have to wait and see what that looks like but I don't think he'll be available for the series based on how he was feeling yesterday," Finch told reporters.

"He sustained that in a fielding drill, it was a high intensity, lateral movement drill and he bent down to pick it up one handed and went to throw and felt a twinge."

The three-match ODI series against Pakistan begins on Tuesday. After the ODIs, the lone T20I will be played on April 5.

The 30-year-old Marsh has been one of Australia's best white-ball players in recent times.

He was a member of Australia's T20 World Cup winning side last year, scoring an unbeaten 77 in the final against New Zealand to help Australia clinch its maiden title. Marsh was also named as the man of the series for his sterling effort in the whole of the World Cup which was held in the UAE.

Last year, Marsh broke the Australian record for most T20I runs in a calendar year, pummelling 627 runs at 36.88.

Delhi Capitals squad 2022: Rishabh Pant (Captain), Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Abhishek Sharma, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, KS Bharat, Mandeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Vicky Ostwal, Sarfaraz Khan