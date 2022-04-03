IPL 2022: My only aim is to get a house for my parents: 19-year-old Tilak Varma

IPL 2022: Who is Tilak Varma? Know all about MI sensation, struggling cricketer to Rs 1.7 crore IPL contract

Hailing from a humble background, Varma has hit the ground running for MI. The 19-year-old came into the auction with a base price of Rs. 20 lakhs. Five-time champions Mumbai Indians fended off the likes of Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings to bag his services for Rs. 1.7crores.

Varma, who was a part of India's under-19 world cup team earlier this year, put up a stellar show with the bat for the Mumbai Indians during their game against Rajasthan Royals on Saturday. Despite ending up on the lsoing side Varma's performance was hailed by one and all. The 19-year-old put up a valiant show with the willow as he scored a scintillating 33-balls 61.

Following his impressive show with the bat, Varma opened up about his tough upbringing as he ventured into the sport. Talking during an interview with Cricbuzz, Varma said, "Growing up, we've had a lot of financial difficulties. My father with his meagre salary had to look after my cricket expenses as well as my elder brother's studies. In the last few years, with some sponsorship and match fees, I could just about take care of my cricketing expenses."

The 19-year-old, who drew praise from former India coach Ravi Shastri, said he wants to buy a house for his parents. The MI youngster, told Cricbuzz, "We don't own a house as yet. So with whatever I have earned in this IPL, my only aim is to get a house for my parents. This IPL money gives my the luxury to play freely for the rest of my career."

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians are yet to register a win this season, having lost two on the trot. The Rohit Sharma-led side will next take on the Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday (April 6).