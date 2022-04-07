IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10% of match fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded for code of conduct breach

Rana admitted to the Level 1 offence of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction, stated a media release from the IPL.

Jasprit Bumrah from Mumbai Indians has been reprimanded for breaching the Indian Premier League’s (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Pune.

Bumrah admitted to the Level 1 offence of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction.

For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding.

Earlier, Pat Cummins’ onslaught helped KKR beat Mumbai Indians with four overs to spare.

Regarded as one of the world's finest pacers, Pat Cummins said he was more surprised than anyone else after his IPL record-equalling fastest fifty in Kolkata Knight Riders' five-wicket win over Mumbai Indians.

Cummins reached his half century in just 14 balls, same as KL Rahul, to help KKR chase down MI's total of 161 with four overs to spare.

"I probably think I'm most surprised by that innings. I'm glad that it came off. I was thinking of having a swing if it was in my area. Wasn't trying to overthink it," Cummins said at the post-match press presentation ceremony.

The Australian added, "Very satisfying to do it on my first game this season. Was just trying to pepper the shorter boundary. The hard thing after a big auction is that there are a lot of changes from last year. It's a good mix of talent out there and quite relaxed with the boys."

It was unbelievable stuff from Cummins as KKR, needing 35 from 30 balls, got them all in just six deliveries with the Australian Test captain hitting six sixes and four boundaries in his 15-ball 56, leaving his skipper Shreyas Iyer as well as rival captain Rohit Sharma stunned.