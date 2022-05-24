IPL 2022 Orange Cap And Purple Cap Leaderboard | IPL Orange Cap and Purple Cap Winners from 2008 to 2022

Ahmedabad, May 29: Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler sits comfortably on top of the IPL 2022 Orange Cap standings, while Royal Challengers Bangalore spinner Wanindu Hasaranga and RR spinner Yuzvendra Chahal are separated by economy rate in Purple Cap leaderboard.
Hasaranga's stay at the top of the most wickets leaderboard can be ended if Royals spinner Chahal takes another wicket in the IPL 2022 Final on Sunday (May 29).
RR opener Buttler, the runaway leader for most runs, is uncatchable at the top thanks to his four hundreds this season. His skipper Sanju Samson along with Gujarat Titans trio of Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill and David Miller, are in the top 10. But, none of them can surpass Buttler.
In the Purple Cap leaderboard, Chahal and his teammate Prasidh Krishna along with GT bowlers Mohammed Shami and Rashid Khan could look to move places.
Here is a look at the updated IPL 2022 orange cap and purple cap leaderboard:
IPL 2022 Orange Cap Leaderboard
|Position
|Player
|Matches
|Runs
|Highest Score
|Strike Rate
|50s
|100s
|1.
|Jos Buttler (RR)
|17
|863
|116
|149.05
|4
|4
|2.
|KL Rahul (LSG)
|15
|616
|103*
|135.38
|4
|2
|3.
|Quinton de Kock (LSG)
|15
|508
|140*
|148.97
|3
|1
|4.
|Faf du Plessis (RCB)
|16
|468
|96
|127.52
|3
|0
|5.
|Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS)
|14
|460
|88*
|122.66
|3
|0
|6.
|Sanju Samson (RR)
|17
|458
|55
|146.79
|2
|0
|7.
|Hardik Pandya (GT)
|14
|453
|87*
|132.84
|4
|0
|8.
|Deepak Hooda (LSG)
|15
|451
|59
|137.08
|4
|0
|9.
|David Miller (GT)
|15
|449
|94*
|141.19
|2
|0
|10.
|Shubman Gill (GT)
|15
|438
|96
|136.02
|4
|0
IPL 2022 Purple Cap Leaderboard
|Position
|Player
|Matches
|Wickets
|Best Bowling Inning
|Economy Rate
|4W+ Innings
|1.
|Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB)
|16
|26
|5/18
|7.54
|2
|2.
|Yuzvendra Chahal (RR)
|16
|26
|5/40
|7.92
|2
|3.
|Kagiso Rabada (PBKS)
|13
|23
|4/33
|8.36
|2
|4.
|Umran Malik (SRH)
|14
|22
|5/25
|9.03
|2
|5.
|Kuldeep Yadav (DC)
|14
|21
|4/14
|8.47
|2
|6.
|Josh Hazlewood (RCB)
|12
|20
|4/25
|8.10
|1
|7.
|Rashid Khan (GT)
|16
|19
|4/24
|6.59
|1
|8.
|Harshal Patel (RCB)
|15
|19
|4/33
|7.66
|1
|9.
|Mohammed Shami (GT)
|16
|19
|3/25
|8.01
|0
|10.
|Prasidh Krishna (RR)
|16
|18
|3/22
|8.17
|0
So far, there have been 11 different Orange Cap winners in the last 15 seasons with David Warner and Chris Gayle winning the award multiple times. Gayle has won the Orange Cap twice, while Warner has won it three times.
Among the 15 winners, Indian players have won the orange cap five times, while the overseas stars have won it 10 times. Sunrisers Hyderabad players have won the award 4 times, while CSK and Royal Challengers Bangalore stars have won it 3 times.
As for the Purple Cap, there has been 13 different purple cap winners with Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar and West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo winning the award twice.
Six times Indian bowlers have clinched the award, while bowlers from Chennai Super Kings have won the award the most, winning the purple cap 4 times in the past 15 seasons.
Among the 15 purple cap winners, 12 were pacers and three were spinners, showing the dominance of quicker bowlers in the shortest format.
Now let's take a look at the orange cap and purple cap winners in IPL winners history:
IPL Orange Cap Winners From 2008 to 2022
|SEASON
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|MATCHES
|RUNS
|2008
|Shaun Marsh
|Kings XI Punjab
|11
|616
|2009
|Matthew Hayden
|Chennai Super Kings
|12
|572
|2010
|Sachin Tendulkar
|Mumbai Indians
|15
|618
|2011
|Chris Gayle
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|12
|608
|2012
|Chris Gayle
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|15
|733
|2013
|Michael Hussey
|Chennai Super Kings
|16
|733
|2014
|Robin Uthappa
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|16
|660
|2015
|David Warner
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|14
|562
|2016
|Virat Kohli
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|16
|973
|2017
|David Warner
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|14
|641
|2018
|Kane Williamson
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|17
|735
|2019
|David Warner
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|12
|692
|2020
|KL Rahul
|Kings XI Punjab
|14
|670
|2021
|Ruturaj Gaikwad
|Chennai Super Kings
|16
|635
IPL Purple Cap Winners from 2008 to 2022
|SEASON
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|MATCHES
|WICKETS
|2008
|Sohail Tanvir
|Rajasthan Royals
|11
|22
|2009
|RP Singh
|Deccan Chargers
|16
|23
|2010
|Pragyan Ojha
|Deccan Chargers
|16
|21
|2011
|Lasith Malinga
|Mumbai Indians
|16
|28
|2012
|Morne Morkel
|Delhi Daredevils
|16
|25
|2013
|Dwayne Bravo
|Chennai Super Kings
|18
|32
|2014
|Mohit Sharma
|Chennai Super Kings
|16
|23
|2015
|Dwayne Bravo
|Chennai Super Kings
|16
|26
|2016
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|17
|23
|2017
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|14
|26
|2018
|Andrew Tye
|Kings XI Punjab
|14
|24
|2019
|Imran Tahir
|Chennai Super Kings
|17
|26
|2020
|Kagiso Rabada
|Delhi Capitals
|17
|30
|2021
|Harshal Patel
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|15
|32
