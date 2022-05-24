Cricket
IPL 2022 Orange Cap And Purple Cap Leaderboard | IPL Orange Cap and Purple Cap Winners from 2008 to 2022

Jos Buttler and Wanindu Hasaranga, the current leaders of the IPL 2022 Orange Cap and Purple Cap
Jos Buttler and Wanindu Hasaranga, the current leaders of the IPL 2022 Orange Cap and Purple Cap

Ahmedabad, May 29: Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler sits comfortably on top of the IPL 2022 Orange Cap standings, while Royal Challengers Bangalore spinner Wanindu Hasaranga and RR spinner Yuzvendra Chahal are separated by economy rate in Purple Cap leaderboard.

Hasaranga's stay at the top of the most wickets leaderboard can be ended if Royals spinner Chahal takes another wicket in the IPL 2022 Final on Sunday (May 29).

RR opener Buttler, the runaway leader for most runs, is uncatchable at the top thanks to his four hundreds this season. His skipper Sanju Samson along with Gujarat Titans trio of Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill and David Miller, are in the top 10. But, none of them can surpass Buttler.

In the Purple Cap leaderboard, Chahal and his teammate Prasidh Krishna along with GT bowlers Mohammed Shami and Rashid Khan could look to move places.

Here is a look at the updated IPL 2022 orange cap and purple cap leaderboard:

IPL 2022 Orange Cap Leaderboard

Position Player Matches Runs Highest Score Strike Rate 50s 100s
1. Jos Buttler (RR) 17 863 116 149.05 4 4
2. KL Rahul (LSG) 15 616 103* 135.38 4 2
3. Quinton de Kock (LSG) 15 508 140* 148.97 3 1
4. Faf du Plessis (RCB) 16 468 96 127.52 3 0
5. Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS) 14 460 88* 122.66 3 0
6. Sanju Samson (RR) 17 458 55 146.79 2 0
7. Hardik Pandya (GT) 14 453 87* 132.84 4 0
8. Deepak Hooda (LSG) 15 451 59 137.08 4 0
9. David Miller (GT) 15 449 94* 141.19 2 0
10. Shubman Gill (GT) 15 438 96 136.02 4 0

IPL 2022 Purple Cap Leaderboard

Position Player Matches Wickets Best Bowling Inning Economy Rate 4W+ Innings
1. Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB) 16 26 5/18 7.54 2
2. Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) 16 26 5/40 7.92 2
3. Kagiso Rabada (PBKS) 13 23 4/33 8.36 2
4. Umran Malik (SRH) 14 22 5/25 9.03 2
5. Kuldeep Yadav (DC) 14 21 4/14 8.47 2
6. Josh Hazlewood (RCB) 12 20 4/25 8.10 1
7. Rashid Khan (GT) 16 19 4/24 6.59 1
8. Harshal Patel (RCB) 15 19 4/33 7.66 1
9. Mohammed Shami (GT) 16 19 3/25 8.01 0
10. Prasidh Krishna (RR) 16 18 3/22 8.17 0

So far, there have been 11 different Orange Cap winners in the last 15 seasons with David Warner and Chris Gayle winning the award multiple times. Gayle has won the Orange Cap twice, while Warner has won it three times.

Among the 15 winners, Indian players have won the orange cap five times, while the overseas stars have won it 10 times. Sunrisers Hyderabad players have won the award 4 times, while CSK and Royal Challengers Bangalore stars have won it 3 times.

As for the Purple Cap, there has been 13 different purple cap winners with Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar and West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo winning the award twice.

Six times Indian bowlers have clinched the award, while bowlers from Chennai Super Kings have won the award the most, winning the purple cap 4 times in the past 15 seasons.

Among the 15 purple cap winners, 12 were pacers and three were spinners, showing the dominance of quicker bowlers in the shortest format.

Now let's take a look at the orange cap and purple cap winners in IPL winners history:

IPL Orange Cap Winners From 2008 to 2022

SEASON PLAYER TEAM MATCHES RUNS
2008 Shaun Marsh Kings XI Punjab 11 616
2009 Matthew Hayden Chennai Super Kings 12 572
2010 Sachin Tendulkar Mumbai Indians 15 618
2011 Chris Gayle Royal Challengers Bangalore 12 608
2012 Chris Gayle Royal Challengers Bangalore 15 733
2013 Michael Hussey Chennai Super Kings 16 733
2014 Robin Uthappa Kolkata Knight Riders 16 660
2015 David Warner Sunrisers Hyderabad 14 562
2016 Virat Kohli Royal Challengers Bangalore 16 973
2017 David Warner Sunrisers Hyderabad 14 641
2018 Kane Williamson Sunrisers Hyderabad 17 735
2019 David Warner Sunrisers Hyderabad 12 692
2020 KL Rahul Kings XI Punjab 14 670
2021 Ruturaj Gaikwad Chennai Super Kings 16 635

IPL Purple Cap Winners from 2008 to 2022

SEASON PLAYER TEAM MATCHES WICKETS
2008 Sohail Tanvir Rajasthan Royals 11 22
2009 RP Singh Deccan Chargers 16 23
2010 Pragyan Ojha Deccan Chargers 16 21
2011 Lasith Malinga Mumbai Indians 16 28
2012 Morne Morkel Delhi Daredevils 16 25
2013 Dwayne Bravo Chennai Super Kings 18 32
2014 Mohit Sharma Chennai Super Kings 16 23
2015 Dwayne Bravo Chennai Super Kings 16 26
2016 Bhuvneshwar Kumar Sunrisers Hyderabad 17 23
2017 Bhuvneshwar Kumar Sunrisers Hyderabad 14 26
2018 Andrew Tye Kings XI Punjab 14 24
2019 Imran Tahir Chennai Super Kings 17 26
2020 Kagiso Rabada Delhi Capitals 17 30
2021 Harshal Patel Royal Challengers Bangalore 15 32
Story first published: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 23:42 [IST]
