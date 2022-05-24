IPL 2022 Orange Cap And Purple Cap Leaderboard | IPL Orange Cap and Purple Cap Winners from 2008 to 2022

Hasaranga's stay at the top of the most wickets leaderboard can be ended if Royals spinner Chahal takes another wicket in the IPL 2022 Final on Sunday (May 29).

RR opener Buttler, the runaway leader for most runs, is uncatchable at the top thanks to his four hundreds this season. His skipper Sanju Samson along with Gujarat Titans trio of Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill and David Miller, are in the top 10. But, none of them can surpass Buttler.

In the Purple Cap leaderboard, Chahal and his teammate Prasidh Krishna along with GT bowlers Mohammed Shami and Rashid Khan could look to move places.

Here is a look at the updated IPL 2022 orange cap and purple cap leaderboard:

IPL 2022 Orange Cap Leaderboard

Position Player Matches Runs Highest Score Strike Rate 50s 100s 1. Jos Buttler (RR) 17 863 116 149.05 4 4 2. KL Rahul (LSG) 15 616 103* 135.38 4 2 3. Quinton de Kock (LSG) 15 508 140* 148.97 3 1 4. Faf du Plessis (RCB) 16 468 96 127.52 3 0 5. Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS) 14 460 88* 122.66 3 0 6. Sanju Samson (RR) 17 458 55 146.79 2 0 7. Hardik Pandya (GT) 14 453 87* 132.84 4 0 8. Deepak Hooda (LSG) 15 451 59 137.08 4 0 9. David Miller (GT) 15 449 94* 141.19 2 0 10. Shubman Gill (GT) 15 438 96 136.02 4 0

IPL 2022 Purple Cap Leaderboard

Position Player Matches Wickets Best Bowling Inning Economy Rate 4W+ Innings 1. Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB) 16 26 5/18 7.54 2 2. Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) 16 26 5/40 7.92 2 3. Kagiso Rabada (PBKS) 13 23 4/33 8.36 2 4. Umran Malik (SRH) 14 22 5/25 9.03 2 5. Kuldeep Yadav (DC) 14 21 4/14 8.47 2 6. Josh Hazlewood (RCB) 12 20 4/25 8.10 1 7. Rashid Khan (GT) 16 19 4/24 6.59 1 8. Harshal Patel (RCB) 15 19 4/33 7.66 1 9. Mohammed Shami (GT) 16 19 3/25 8.01 0 10. Prasidh Krishna (RR) 16 18 3/22 8.17 0

So far, there have been 11 different Orange Cap winners in the last 15 seasons with David Warner and Chris Gayle winning the award multiple times. Gayle has won the Orange Cap twice, while Warner has won it three times.

Among the 15 winners, Indian players have won the orange cap five times, while the overseas stars have won it 10 times. Sunrisers Hyderabad players have won the award 4 times, while CSK and Royal Challengers Bangalore stars have won it 3 times.

As for the Purple Cap, there has been 13 different purple cap winners with Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar and West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo winning the award twice.

Six times Indian bowlers have clinched the award, while bowlers from Chennai Super Kings have won the award the most, winning the purple cap 4 times in the past 15 seasons.

Among the 15 purple cap winners, 12 were pacers and three were spinners, showing the dominance of quicker bowlers in the shortest format.

Now let's take a look at the orange cap and purple cap winners in IPL winners history:

IPL Orange Cap Winners From 2008 to 2022

SEASON PLAYER TEAM MATCHES RUNS 2008 Shaun Marsh Kings XI Punjab 11 616 2009 Matthew Hayden Chennai Super Kings 12 572 2010 Sachin Tendulkar Mumbai Indians 15 618 2011 Chris Gayle Royal Challengers Bangalore 12 608 2012 Chris Gayle Royal Challengers Bangalore 15 733 2013 Michael Hussey Chennai Super Kings 16 733 2014 Robin Uthappa Kolkata Knight Riders 16 660 2015 David Warner Sunrisers Hyderabad 14 562 2016 Virat Kohli Royal Challengers Bangalore 16 973 2017 David Warner Sunrisers Hyderabad 14 641 2018 Kane Williamson Sunrisers Hyderabad 17 735 2019 David Warner Sunrisers Hyderabad 12 692 2020 KL Rahul Kings XI Punjab 14 670 2021 Ruturaj Gaikwad Chennai Super Kings 16 635

IPL Purple Cap Winners from 2008 to 2022

SEASON PLAYER TEAM MATCHES WICKETS 2008 Sohail Tanvir Rajasthan Royals 11 22 2009 RP Singh Deccan Chargers 16 23 2010 Pragyan Ojha Deccan Chargers 16 21 2011 Lasith Malinga Mumbai Indians 16 28 2012 Morne Morkel Delhi Daredevils 16 25 2013 Dwayne Bravo Chennai Super Kings 18 32 2014 Mohit Sharma Chennai Super Kings 16 23 2015 Dwayne Bravo Chennai Super Kings 16 26 2016 Bhuvneshwar Kumar Sunrisers Hyderabad 17 23 2017 Bhuvneshwar Kumar Sunrisers Hyderabad 14 26 2018 Andrew Tye Kings XI Punjab 14 24 2019 Imran Tahir Chennai Super Kings 17 26 2020 Kagiso Rabada Delhi Capitals 17 30 2021 Harshal Patel Royal Challengers Bangalore 15 32