IPL 2022: PBKS vs DC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

At the moment, the DC led by Rishabh Pant have 12 points from as many matches and they need to win their remaining two matches to stay ahead of the competitors.

The PBKS under Mayank Agarwal too are in the same position, 12 points from 12 matches, and they also have to worry about a far inferior net run rate that will see a further plunge in the case of a defeat against the DC.

So, the desperation from the two teams might just give us a match to remember on Tuesday. DC might also be pleased with the fact that opener Prithvi Shaw has been released from the hospital and will count on him to get to the field against the Punjab outfit.

So, we have here a fare of Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11 and Match Prediction for the PBKS vs DC match.

1. Squads

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odean Sgtth, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell.

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (Captain), Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Abhishek Sharma, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, KS Bharat, Mandeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Vicky Ostwal, Sarfaraz Khan.

2. Playing 11

Punjab Kings: 1 Mayank Agarwal (captain), 2 Shikhar Dhawan, 3 Jonny Bairstow, 4 Bhanuka Rajapaksa, 5 Liam Livingstone, 6 Jitesh Sharma (wicketkeeper), 7 Rishi Dhawan, 8 Kagiso Rabada, 9 Rahul Chahar, 10 Sandeep Sharma / Harpreet Brar, 11 Arshdeep Singh.

Delhi Capitals: 1. David Warner, 2. KS Bharat / Prithvi Shaw, 3. Mitchell Marsh, 4. Rishabh Pant (captain, wk), 5. Rovman Powell, 6. Lalit Yadav, 7. Axar Patel, 8. Shardul Thakur, 9. Kuldeep Yadav, 10. Anrich Nortje / Mustafizur Rahman, 11. Chetan Sakariya / Khaleel Ahmed.

3. Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips

Dream11 Prediction team 1: 1 Shikhar Dhawan, 2 Jonny Bairstow, 3 Mitchell Marsh, 4 Rishabh Pant, 5 Liam Livingstone, 6 Jitesh Sharma, 7 Rishi Dhawan, 8 Kagiso Rabada, 9 Kuldeep Yadav, 10 Rahul Chahar, 11 Arshdeep Singh.

Captain: Rishabh Pant, Vice-Captain: Shikhar Dhawan, Wicketkeeper: Jitesh Sharma.

Dream11 Prediction team 2: 1 David Warner, 2 Shikhar Dhawan, 3 Mayank Agarwal, 4 Liam Livingstone, 5 Rishabh Pant, 6 Rovman Powell, 7 Axar Patel, 8 Kagiso Rabada, 9 Kuldeep Yadav, 10 Chetan Sakariya / Khaleel Ahmed, 11 Arshdeep Singh.

Captain: Mayank Agarwal, Vice-Captain: David Warner, Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant.

4. Match Prediction

Both Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings are coming off victories in their respective last matches in the IPL 2022. They showed resilience to win and stay alive in the race to the playoffs. It will be a cracker of a contest between two teams replete with match-winners but we will pick Delhi Capitals as winners in the PBKS vs DC match because they are slightly more consistent.