IPL 2022: PBKS vs SRH Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

Currently, both PBKS and SRH have 6 points each but the Punjab side are placed 3rd on the table by virtue of their net run rate of +0.239 and the Hyderabad side is on 7th because of the NRR — -0.196.

So, a win can take either PBKS or SRH to 8 points and to distance a bit away from the teams clamouring for space with 6 points each.

SRH have stitched together a good run of three wins on the trot in the IPL 2022, while the PBKS are coming off a fine win over Rajasthan Royals. So, the Kane Williamson-led Hyderabad and Mayank Agarwal-captained Kings will be equally confident.

So, here is your chance to be a part of this exciting contest through our Dream11 Prediction, Possible Playing 11 and Match Prediction of the PBKS vs SRH match.

1. Squads Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odeon Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell. Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (captain), Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), Aiden Markram, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Shashank Singh, R Samarth, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Sean Abbott, Shreyas Gopal, Glenn Phillips, Vishnu Vinod, Umran Malik, Saurabh Dubey, Fazhalaq Farooqui, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kartik Tyagi, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar. 2. Playing 11 Sunrisers Hyderabad: 1 Abhishek Sharma, 2 Kane Williamson (captain), 3 Rahul Tripathi, 4 Aiden Markram, 5 Nicholas Pooran (wk), 6 Shashank Singh, 7 J Suchith/ Shreyas Gopal, 8 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 9 Marco Jansen, 10 Umran Malik, 11 T Natarajan. Punjab Kings: 1 Mayank Agarwal (Captain), 2 Shikhar Dhawan, 3 Jonny Bairstow, 4 Liam Livingstone, 5 Jitesh Sharma (wk), 6 Shahrukh Khan, 7 Odean Smith, 8. Kagiso Rabada, 9 Rahul Chahar, 10 Vaibhav Arora, 11 Arshdeep Singh. 3. Dream11 Fantasy Tips Dream11 Team Prediction 1: 1. Abhishek Sharma, 2 Mayank Agarwal, 3 Shikhar Dhawan, 4 Liam Livingstone, 5. Jitesh Sharma, 6. Shahrukh Khan, 7 Odean Smith, 8 Kagsio Rabada, 9. Marco Jansen, 10. Rahul Chahar, 11. Arshdeep Singh. Captain: Mayank Agarwal, Vice-Captain: Shikhar Dhawan, Wicketkeeper: Jitesh Sharma. Dream11 Team Prediction 2: 1. Kane Williamson, 2 Abhishek Sharma, 3 Shikhar Dhawan, 4 Rahul Tripathi, 5. Nicholas Pooran, 6 Liam Livingstone, 7. Shahrukh Khan, 8 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 9 Kagiso Rabada, 10. Vaibhav Arora, 11 Umran Malik. Captain: Kane Williamson, Vice-Captain: Abhishek Sharma, Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran. 4. Match prediction Punjab Kings carry more heavy guns than the Sunrisers Hyderabad as it was shown in the match against Mumbai Indians earlier this week. Our pick for the winner is PBKS.