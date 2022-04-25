IPL 2022: Player-of-the-match KL Rahul fined after Lucknow Super Giant's 36-run win over Mumbai Indians

Rahul was the recipient of several awards on the night as he played his second unbeaten century against the five-time champions this season. But the LSG skipper's night ended on a sour note as he found guilty of breaching IPL's Code of Conduct.

This was the second time this season that the Lucknow skipper had been found fined for breaching the Code of Conduct apart from one other fine this season. As this was LSG's second offence, Rahul had to shell out Rs. 24 lakhs, while the rest of the members of the playing XI were fined Rs. 6 lakhs or 25% of their match fee, whichever is lower.

An IPL statement stated, "The Lucknow Super Giants have been fined after they maintained a slow over rate during their TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on April 24. This was the team's second offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences.

"Lucknow Super Giants captain, KL Rahul was fined Rs 24 lakhs and the rest of the members in the playing eleven were fined Rs 6 lakhs or 25 percent of their match fee, whichever is lower."

During the post-match presentation ceremony, when Player-of-the-match, Rahul was asked how he felt being the recipient of most of the awards, the LSG skipper jokingly said, "Look I'll have to make up for all the overrates and fines I'm getting after the game!"

Meanwhile, in the match, Lucknow outplayed Mumbai to notch up their fifth win of the season and climb to the fourth spot on the points table. After being invited to bat, Rahul struck an unbeaten 103 off 62 to guide LSG to 168/6.

In reply, the LSG bowlers put up a comprehensive show as Mumbai Indians batting line-up crumbled at the Wankhede. A lacklustre show by MI saw them restricted to 132/8. This was MI's eighth straight loss this season.