IPL 2022 Points Table Live Update, Orange Cap And Purple Cap Standings After LSG vs DC Match on 7 April 2022

LSG restricted DC to 149 for 3 in their allotted 20 overs and chased down the target of 150 riding on Quinton de Kock's fifty with 2 balls to spare.

De Kock (80 off 52 balls) and KL Rahul (24 off 25 balls) got LSG off to a steady start in the run chase, which went down to the final over after a mini collapse, but Krunal Pandya (19 not out off 14 balls) and Ayush Badoni (10 off 3 balls) got them across the line.

For DC, Kuldeep Yadav took 2 for 31, while Shardul Thakur and Lalit Yadav took a wicket each. But the bowlers could not defend a below par target set by the batters.

Put into bat, opener Prithvi Shaw top-scored for the Capitals with a 34-ball 61 while captain Rishabh Pant and Sarfaraz Khan chipped in with 39 not out and 36 not out respectively.

For LSG, Ravi Bishnoi took two wickets for 22 runs while Krishnappa Gowtham got one. Avesh Khan, Pandya, Jason Holder and Andrew Tye ended wicket-less.

The result meant LSG registered their third win of the season, while DC, who won their opening match this season, have suffered back-to-back two defeats.

In the orange cap race, Buttler still sits on the top, while De Kock, Shaw, Rahul, Deepak Hooda moved up in the top 10.

In the purple cap race, Umesh Yadav remains on top, but Kuldeep moved a few places back into the top 10 as the chasing pack including Avesh failed to catch up.

Here is a look at the IPL 2022 point table, orange cap and purple cap standings after LSG vs DC match on 7 April 2022:

IPL 2022 Points Table

Position Team Matches Won Lost Tied No Result Points Net Run Rate 1. Kolkata Knight Riders 4 3 1 0 0 6 1.102 2. Lucknow Super Giants 4 3 1 0 0 6 0.256 3. Rajasthan Royals 3 2 1 0 0 4 1.218 4. Gujarat Titans 2 2 0 0 0 4 0.495 5. Punjab Kings 3 2 1 0 0 4 0.250 6. Royal Challengers Bangalore 3 2 1 0 0 4 0.159 7. Delhi Capitals 3 1 2 0 0 2 -0.116 8. Chennai Super Kings 3 0 3 0 0 0 -1.251 9. Mumbai Indians 3 0 3 0 0 0 -1.362 10. Sunrisers Hyderabad 2 0 2 0 0 0 -1.825

IPL 2022 Orange Cap Table

Position Player Matches Runs Highest Score Strike Rate 50s 100s 1. Jos Buttler (RR) 3 205 100 143.35 1 1 2. Quniton de Kock (LSG) 4 149 80 135.45 2 0 3. Ishan Kishan (MI) 3 149 81* 133.03 1 0 4. KL Rahul (LSG) 4 132 68 129.41 1 0 5. Deepak Hooda (LSG) 4 130 55 136.84 2 0 6. Faf du Plessis (RCB) 3 122 88 150.61 1 0 7. Tilak Varma (MI) 3 121 61 161.33 1 0 8. Shimron Hetmyer (RR) 3 109 42* 187.93 0 0 9. Prithvi Shaw (DC) 3 109 61 167.69 1 0 10. Shivam Dube (CSK) 3 109 57 165.15 1 0

IPL 2022 Purple Cap Table

Position Player Matches Wickets Best Bowling Inning Economy Rate 4W+ Innings 1. Umesh Yadav (KKR) 4 9 4/23 5.25 1 2. Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) 3 7 3/22 5.25 0 3. Avesh Khan (LSG) 4 7 4/24 8.65 1 4. Rahul Chahar (PBKS) 3 6 3/25 5 0 5. Kuldeep Yadav (DC) 3 6 3/18 6.94 0 6. Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB) 3 6 4/20 7.66 1 7. Tymal Mills (MI) 3 6 3/35 9.90 0 8. Mohammed Shami (GT) 2 5 3/25 6.87 0 9. Tim Southee (KKR) 2 5 3/20 7.00 0 10. Trent Boult (RR) 3 5 2/23 7.16 0