IPL 2022 Points Table Live Update, Orange Cap And Purple Cap Standings After LSG vs DC Match on 7 April 2022

Mumbai, April 7: Lucknow Super Giants registered their third win of the season, beating Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets in match 15 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday (April 7).
LSG restricted DC to 149 for 3 in their allotted 20 overs and chased down the target of 150 riding on Quinton de Kock's fifty with 2 balls to spare.
De Kock (80 off 52 balls) and KL Rahul (24 off 25 balls) got LSG off to a steady start in the run chase, which went down to the final over after a mini collapse, but Krunal Pandya (19 not out off 14 balls) and Ayush Badoni (10 off 3 balls) got them across the line.
For DC, Kuldeep Yadav took 2 for 31, while Shardul Thakur and Lalit Yadav took a wicket each. But the bowlers could not defend a below par target set by the batters.
Put into bat, opener Prithvi Shaw top-scored for the Capitals with a 34-ball 61 while captain Rishabh Pant and Sarfaraz Khan chipped in with 39 not out and 36 not out respectively.
For LSG, Ravi Bishnoi took two wickets for 22 runs while Krishnappa Gowtham got one. Avesh Khan, Pandya, Jason Holder and Andrew Tye ended wicket-less.
The result meant LSG registered their third win of the season, while DC, who won their opening match this season, have suffered back-to-back two defeats.
In the orange cap race, Buttler still sits on the top, while De Kock, Shaw, Rahul, Deepak Hooda moved up in the top 10.
In the purple cap race, Umesh Yadav remains on top, but Kuldeep moved a few places back into the top 10 as the chasing pack including Avesh failed to catch up.
Here is a look at the IPL 2022 point table, orange cap and purple cap standings after LSG vs DC match on 7 April 2022:
IPL 2022 Points Table
|Position
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|No Result
|Points
|Net Run Rate
|1.
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|6
|1.102
|2.
|Lucknow Super Giants
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|6
|0.256
|3.
|Rajasthan Royals
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|1.218
|4.
|Gujarat Titans
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0.495
|5.
|Punjab Kings
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0.250
|6.
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0.159
|7.
|Delhi Capitals
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|-0.116
|8.
|Chennai Super Kings
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|-1.251
|9.
|Mumbai Indians
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|-1.362
|10.
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-1.825
IPL 2022 Orange Cap Table
|Position
|Player
|Matches
|Runs
|Highest Score
|Strike Rate
|50s
|100s
|1.
|Jos Buttler (RR)
|3
|205
|100
|143.35
|1
|1
|2.
|Quniton de Kock (LSG)
|4
|149
|80
|135.45
|2
|0
|3.
|Ishan Kishan (MI)
|3
|149
|81*
|133.03
|1
|0
|4.
|KL Rahul (LSG)
|4
|132
|68
|129.41
|1
|0
|5.
|Deepak Hooda (LSG)
|4
|130
|55
|136.84
|2
|0
|6.
|Faf du Plessis (RCB)
|3
|122
|88
|150.61
|1
|0
|7.
|Tilak Varma (MI)
|3
|121
|61
|161.33
|1
|0
|8.
|Shimron Hetmyer (RR)
|3
|109
|42*
|187.93
|0
|0
|9.
|Prithvi Shaw (DC)
|3
|109
|61
|167.69
|1
|0
|10.
|Shivam Dube (CSK)
|3
|109
|57
|165.15
|1
|0
IPL 2022 Purple Cap Table
|Position
|Player
|Matches
|Wickets
|Best Bowling Inning
|Economy Rate
|4W+ Innings
|1.
|Umesh Yadav (KKR)
|4
|9
|4/23
|5.25
|1
|2.
|Yuzvendra Chahal (RR)
|3
|7
|3/22
|5.25
|0
|3.
|Avesh Khan (LSG)
|4
|7
|4/24
|8.65
|1
|4.
|Rahul Chahar (PBKS)
|3
|6
|3/25
|5
|0
|5.
|Kuldeep Yadav (DC)
|3
|6
|3/18
|6.94
|0
|6.
|Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB)
|3
|6
|4/20
|7.66
|1
|7.
|Tymal Mills (MI)
|3
|6
|3/35
|9.90
|0
|8.
|Mohammed Shami (GT)
|2
|5
|3/25
|6.87
|0
|9.
|Tim Southee (KKR)
|2
|5
|3/20
|7.00
|0
|10.
|Trent Boult (RR)
|3
|5
|2/23
|7.16
|0
