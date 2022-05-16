IPL 2022 Qualifier 1: Who will face Gujarat Titans at Eden Gardens on May 24; Here are calculations

Irrespective of what happens to other matches, the Gujarat Titans under Hardik Pandya will play the IPL 2022 Qualifier 1.

They are awaiting their opponent in the IPL 2022 Qualifier 1 to be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on May 24.

So, who could be their opponent in the IPL 2022 Qualifier 1? Let’s make an analysis based on current league table and net run rate.

Lucknow Super Giants, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings can enter the IPL 2022 playoffs and let’s see who can meet the GT under Hardik Pandya.

1 Lucknow Super Giants: The LSG under KL Rahul have 16 points from 13 matches. If they win their last league match against KKR on Wednesday (May 19) then they can go to the playoffs. Their current NRR is +0.262 and that can go higher in case of a win. If RR, who also have 16 points, lose their last league phase the LSH will play GT in the IPL 2022 Qualifier 1.

Remaining Match – KKR vs LSG, May 18

2 Rajasthan Royals: The RR led by Sanju Samson is currently second on the points table with 16 points and they too have a game left in the IPL 2022 league phase. Their current NRR is +304. If they win their last league match then RR will have 18 points and even if LSG win their last league match and reach 18 points, RR can finish 2nd on the basis of NRR and face GT in the IPL 2022 Qualifier 1.

Remaining Match – RR vs CSK, May 20

3 Royal Challengers Bangalore: The RCB stewarded by Faf du Plessis have 14 points from 13 matches. Even if they win the last league match against the GT, RCB can only 16 points. That may carry them to playoffs but to reach No 2 both LSG and RR should lose their last league matches in the IPL 2022 and that too in a massive margin.

Remaining Match – RCB vs GT, May 19

4 Delhi Capitals: The Rishabh Pant led side can get to a maximum of 16 points as they have 12 points from 12 matches. If they win their last two league matches and LSG and RR lose their last league games then the DC have an outside chance to finish as No 2 side in the IPL 2022 league phase. The biggest plus point they have is a positive NRR of +0.210 which can shot up in case of two wins. But if DC lose even one match then they will be out of contention for Qualifier 1 berth and of course even their playoffs chances may suffer.

Remaining matches: PBKS vs DC, May 16, MI vs DC, May 21.

5 Punjab Kings: The Mayank Agarwal led side is in the same boat as Delhi Capitals. They also have 12 points from 12 matches and the equation for qualifying for the Qualifier 1 almost same. They also have a positive NRR at +0.23, so they need two wins and an NRR boost to end at Qualifier 1.

Remaining matches: PBKS vs DC, May 16; SRH vs PBKS, May 22.

6 Kolkata Knight Riders: The Shreyas Iyer captained side have 12 points from 13 matches. While they can qualify for the Playoffs, the maximum points they can log is 14. So, there is no chance for them to qualify for the IPL 2022 Qualifier 1.

Remaining match: KKR vs LSG, May 18.

7 Sunrisers Hyderbad: Similar fate as KKR as SRH under Kane Williamson have 10 points from 12 matches. But even after winning the two matches, they will not be able to log more than 14 points and a No 2 slot is beyonf their reach.

Remaining match: MI vs SRH, May 17; SRH vs PBKS, May 22.