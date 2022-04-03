Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL 2022: Rajat Patidar joins Royal Challengers Bangalore as a replacement for Luvnith Sisodia

By

Bengaluru, April 3: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have signed Rajat Patidar as a replacement for the injured Luvnith Sisodia for the remainder of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

Patidar, who represents Madhya Pradesh in domestic cricket, has so far played 31 T20s and has 861 runs against his name with the help of 7 half-centuries. The right-handed batter, who had previously represented the RCB franchise four times, will join RCB for the price of INR 20 Lakh.

IPL SPECIAL PAGE

In the ongoing season of the IPL, Faf du Plessis-led RCB have had a mixed start to the season, having won one match and lost one. After losing their high-scoring opener to Punjab Kings by five wickets, the Challengers eked out a narrow three-wicket win over the Kolkata Knight Riders.

The Challengers are being led by new skipper du Plessis after former captain Virat Kohli stepped down from captaincy after the 2021 season of the IPL.

Still eyeing their first IPL title, the Bangalore team will take on the Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday (April 5) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Source: IPL Media

Comments

MORE IPL NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

IPL 2022 Predictions
Match 11 April 3 2022, 07:30 PM
Chennai
Punjab
Predict Now
Story first published: Sunday, April 3, 2022, 18:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 3, 2022

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments