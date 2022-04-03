IPL 2022: Rajat Patidar joins Royal Challengers Bangalore as a replacement for Luvnith Sisodia

Bengaluru, April 3: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have signed Rajat Patidar as a replacement for the injured Luvnith Sisodia for the remainder of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.
Patidar, who represents Madhya Pradesh in domestic cricket, has so far played 31 T20s and has 861 runs against his name with the help of 7 half-centuries. The right-handed batter, who had previously represented the RCB franchise four times, will join RCB for the price of INR 20 Lakh.
In the ongoing season of the IPL, Faf du Plessis-led RCB have had a mixed start to the season, having won one match and lost one. After losing their high-scoring opener to Punjab Kings by five wickets, the Challengers eked out a narrow three-wicket win over the Kolkata Knight Riders.
The Challengers are being led by new skipper du Plessis after former captain Virat Kohli stepped down from captaincy after the 2021 season of the IPL.
Still
eyeing
their
first
IPL
title,
the
Bangalore
team
will
take
on
the
Sanju
Samson-led
Rajasthan
Royals
on
Tuesday
(April
5)
at
the
Wankhede
Stadium
in
Mumbai.
Source: IPL Media
