IPL 2022: Rajat Patidar joins Royal Challengers Bangalore as a replacement for Luvnith Sisodia

Patidar, who represents Madhya Pradesh in domestic cricket, has so far played 31 T20s and has 861 runs against his name with the help of 7 half-centuries. The right-handed batter, who had previously represented the RCB franchise four times, will join RCB for the price of INR 20 Lakh.

In the ongoing season of the IPL, Faf du Plessis-led RCB have had a mixed start to the season, having won one match and lost one. After losing their high-scoring opener to Punjab Kings by five wickets, the Challengers eked out a narrow three-wicket win over the Kolkata Knight Riders.

The Challengers are being led by new skipper du Plessis after former captain Virat Kohli stepped down from captaincy after the 2021 season of the IPL.

Still eyeing their first IPL title, the Bangalore team will take on the Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday (April 5) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

