IPL 2022: Rashid Khan starts his personal merchandise line, RK 19 to focus on charity too

Right now playing for Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2022, Rashid is looking forward to wooing his fans by launching the RK19 brand that represents sports and fitness and has a trendy casual attire approach.

The RK19 collection boasts a cheeky, playful, and bold street vibe with excellent graphics, versatile fabrics, and comfortable fits.

This premium collection of RK 19 comprises track pants, shorts, tees, masks, caps, and several other accessories that are available on the e-commerce website- www.rk19.com/

Personally designed by Rashid Khan, the products are based on his personal style. The brand will also have exclusive and accessible men grooming products in their Men's Luxe collection, ranging from Peppermint Shampoo and Conditioner, Beard Oil, and other hair styling products.

“We've seen a need for effortless, individualised men's fashion in their wardrobes all across the globe in the last year, with this trend turning into a dominant aesthetic in everyday fashion.

RK 19 has come up with an aspirational range of men's wear that is stylish and accessible to every fashion-savvy,” said Rashid Khan while launching the merchandise line.

Rashid Khan also said that in conjunction with every sale sold, 5% of the Profit RK 19 made would go to the Rashid Khan Foundation.

The Rashid Khan Foundation is a Non-Profitable Organization (NGO) tirelessly working for the upliftment of society.

Through this initiative, he believes in giving back to society by doing small deeds with great love and inspiration.

The foundation founded by Rashid Khan aims at providing Healthcare, Clean Water, and Education to orphan and impoverished children in Afghanistan.

Creating a brand with a deep understanding of the consumer’s wants, RK 19 aims to brand fashionable men's clothing to consumers looking for casual and versatile options.

Starting with the men’s collection, they are planning to launch the female collection soon.

Rashid has achieved so many feats in cricket and is often seen as the face of Afghanistan cricket. Rashid became the fastest and youngest bowler to take 100 wickets in ODIs and he was among the two first-ever Afghan players selected for the IPL.