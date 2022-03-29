Cricket
IPL 2022, RCB vs KKR Stats and Records Preview: Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rahane eye big records

IPL 2022, RCB vs KKR Stats Preview
IPL 2022, RCB vs KKR Stats Preview (Image: KKR)

Mumbai, March 29: Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders will face each other with a different mindset on Wednesday (March 30) after a vastly contrasting outcome in their respective first match in the IPL 2022.

RCB had a wonderful opportunity to win their first match against Punjab Kings after batsmen fired them to a 200+ total. But the bowlers could not hold their own against the onslaught of PBKS batsmen.

But the KKR had a near-perfect first match beating defending champions Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2022 opener.

So, RCB would like to return to the winning ways while the KKR will be eager to extend the winning run.

In that context, let’s also examine some impending records and milestones, players from RCB and KKR will eye in this stats preview.

1. RCB vs KKR: Head to Head

The Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders have played 30 times against each other. The KKR have won 17 matches, and the RCB so far have won 13.

2. RCB vs KKR records

Highest score of RCB: 213

Highest score of KKR: 222

Lowest score of RCB: 49

Lowest score of KKR: 84

Most runs for RCB: Virat Kohli: 774

Most runs for KKR: Gautam Gambhir: 530

Most wickets for KKR: Sunil Narine: 20

Most wickets for RCB: Yuzvendra Chahal: 19

3. RCB vs KKR Approaching milestones

1 KKR’s Ajinkya Rahane needs 15 more runs to complete 4000 runs in the IPL.

2 Virat Kohli of the RCB can complete 450 fours in the IPL if he hits 3 more fours against the KKR.

3 Virat Kohli of RCB now has 212 sixes in the IPL. He needs 3 more sixes to overtake Kieron Pollard, who has 214 sixes. Kohli can rise up to 5th position in the list of six-hitters.

4 RCB’s Virat Kohli has 42 fifties in the IPL and is 3rd on the list behind David Warner (49) and Shikhar Dhawan (44). One more 50 will take him close to Dhawan.

5 KKR captain Shreyas Iyer (2395) needs just 5 runs to complete 2400 runs in the IPL. He needs 18 runs to overtake Ravindra Jadeja (2412) and 33 more runs to go past Jaqcues Kallis (2427 runs) in the run-getters list.

4. Possible Playing 11s

RCB: Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Sherfane Rutherford, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Siddarth Kaul, Harshal Patel, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj

KKR: Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Jackson, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Tim Southee.

