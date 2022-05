IPL 2022: RCB vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

The RCB under Faf du Plessis have 14 points from 12 matches and a win here will push them close to a playoff berth but a defeat will make the situation way too complicated for them with NRR and other calculations kicking in.

On the other hand, the PBKS under Mayank Agarwal have 10 points from 11 matches and a win is absolutely necessary for them. A defeat can end their aspirations for a playoff berth for all practical purposes.

They might still stay relevant but a negative NRR, in the case of defeat on Friday, and other equations will make it tough for PBKS to enter the knockouts.

Here are then details of the RCB vs PBKS such as Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11 and Match Prediction.

1 Squads Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (Captain), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudessai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Rajat Patidar, Siddharth Kaul. Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odean Sgtth, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell. 2 Playing 11 Royal Challengers Bangalore: 1 Faf du Plessis (Captain), 2, Virat Kohli, 3 Glenn Maxwell, 4 Rajat Patidar, 5 Mahipal Lomror, 6 Shahabaz Ahmed, 7 Dinesh Karthik (wk), 8 Wanindu Hasaranga, 9 Harshal Patel, 10 Josh Hazlewood, 11 Mohammed Siraj. Punjab Kings: 1 Mayank Agarwal (captain), 2 Shikhar Dhawan, 3 Jonny Bairstow, 4 Bhanuka Rajapaksa, 5 Liam Livingstone, 6 Jitesh Sharma (wicketkeeper), 7 Rishi Dhawan, 8 Kagiso Rabada, 9 Rahul Chahar, 10 Sandeep Sharma, 11 Arshdeep Singh. 3 Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips Dream11 Prediction Team 1: 1 Shikhar Dhawan, 2 Faf du Plessis, 3 Glenn Maxwell, 4 Rajat Patidar, 5 Liam Livingstone, 6 Dinesh Karthik, 7 Rishi Dhawan, 8 Wanindu Hasaranga, 9 Harshal Patel, 10 Rahul Chahar, 11 Arshdeep Singh. Captain: Faf du Plessis, Vice-Captain: Shikhar Dhawan, Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Karthik Dream11 Prediction Team 2: 1 Jonny Bairstow, 2 Mayank Agarwal, 3 Bhanuka Rajapaksa, 4 Mahipal Lomoror, 5 Jitesh Sharma, 6 Rishi Dhawan, 7 Kagiso Rabada, 8 Harshal Patel 9 Josh Hazlewood, 10 Rahul Chahar, 11 Mohammad Siraj. Captain: Mayank Agarwal, Vice-Captain: Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wicketkeeper: Jitesh Sharma. 4 Match prediction Royal Challengers Bangalore are coming into this match after a thumping win over Sunrisers Hyderabad, while Punjab Kings failed to defend 189 against Rajasthan Royals. The PBKS can still make a comeback in this match and they have the wherewithal too. But the Banglaore outfit seemed to have found a settled line-up and we will stick with Royal Challengers Bangalore for winners in the RCB vs PBKS match.