IPL 2022: Rohit Sharma brings curtains down on dismal season with no half-century for the first time

While, Mumbai Indians collectively failed as a unit, skipper Rohit Sharma himself failed to fire from the onset. This season is the first time in his IPL career that Rohit Sharma has failed to score even a single half-century.

The MI skipper's dismal show with the bat continued throughout the season, and in the final league match against Delhi Capitals on Saturday (May 21), Rohit once again had a dismal show with the willow.

Despite MI finishing the season off with a win, Rohit's innings was a disappointing one as he struggled to 2 off 13, before Shardul Thakur picked him up at mid-on off a Anrich Nortje delivery.

In his IPL career, Rohit has 40 half-centuries to his name and is popularly known as the 'Hitman'. But the tale was different this edition as he endured a tough tournament scoring a total of 268 runs from 14 matches at an average of 19.14. The skipper's highest score this season was 48. In the ongoing edition, Rohit currently finds himself placed 34th on the batting chart. In the previous edition, Rohit top-scored for MI with 381 runs.

The MI skipper's most successful season was back in 2013, where he scored a total of 538 runs from 19 innings at an average of 38.42. That season saw Mumbai lift their first Indian Premier League title.

In his IPL career, Rohit has amassed 5879 runs from 227 matches, with his highest score - an unbeaten 109, being his only century in the T20 league. In his first season - back in 2008, Rohit scored 404 from 13 games.

While this has been Rohit's worst-season with the bat for MI, the skipper also had a dismal run in 2018, scoring just 286 from 14 games at a strike rate of 23.83. In that edition, Mumbai missed out on the playoff berths, finishing fifth on the points table.

Rohit is the most successful IPL captain, having led his side to the trophy in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020. Hot on his heels, is Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni, having led CSK to four titles.

In the current edition, MI got off to their worst-ever start as they began their season with eight straight losses. The five-time champs recovered to get four wins under their belt. In their final game, MI ended Delhi Capitals' playoff hopes with a five-wicket win.