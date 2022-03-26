IPL 2022: Royal Challengers Bangalore, Muthoot FinCorp extend title sponsor deal

Muthoot Blue, which has been at the forefront of supporting and encouraging sports in India, intends to communicate the purpose and benefits of its services to the common man through this partnership, aimed at transforming people’s lives.

“Muthoot Blue promises belief. It encourages human ambitions and empowers people to not give up. Our association with Royal Challengers Bangalore is a reflection of the common core values—grit, determination and creating limitless opportunities.

“RCB boasts of maximum fan base among all the T20 teams and we believe with their pan-India following, this partnership will aim to provide simple solutions to save hard earned earnings and maintain the trust of millions of fans,” said Thomas George Muthoot, Director, Muthoot Blue and Muthoot FinCorp Ltd.

Muthoot Blue, the significant entity in the Indian business landscape with operations across the country through 4200-plus branches and over 26000 employees serving over five million customers, has been an emerging force in the Indian sporting industry with its long-term investments in several sporting events and initiatives that include cricket, football, volleyball, kabaddi alongside many other sports.

“We are delighted to extend this association and continue to empower and encourage players and the fanbase, who come from various parts of the country with different backgrounds, on a huge platform like this,” he added.

As part of the deal, Muthoot FinCorp logo will be prominently placed on Royal Challengers Bangalore’s match and training jerseys and the collaboration will also look to further connect with millions of fans across the country with social media integrations as well as TV commercials featuring RCB players.

Speaking of the partnership, Rajesh Menon, Vice President & Head of Royal Challengers Bangalore, said “RCB has a prolific collaboration with Muthoot Blue so far and we are thrilled to enter the third consecutive year of partnership. We look forward to seeing this association grow further and bring great value.”

The Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore will begin their campaign on Sunday (March 27) against Punjab Kings at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.