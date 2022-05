IPL 2022: RR vs CSK Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

The RR under Sanju Samson have 16 points and they are a win away from reaching the IPL 2022 playoffs. But a defeat can lead them to a possible three-way tie with Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals.

So, the RR would be eager to avoid that tangle, and mathematical formulas, taking a straighter route to the playoffs with a victory.

Defending champions CSK, on the other hand, have already been eliminated and they would be looking to bow out of the tournament with a win while dealing a shock wave to the RR.

Here’s then the Dream11 Prediction, Possible Playing 11, Fantasy Tips and Match Prediction for RR vs CSK match.

1 Squads Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (captain / wicketkeeper), Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Riyan Parag, Devdutt Padikkal, Navdeep Saini, Karun Nair, Rassie van der Dussen, James Neesham, Anunay Singh, Daryl Mitchell, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal, Kuldip Yadav, Kuldeep Sen, Obed McCoy, Tejas Baroka, KC Cariappa. Chennai Super Kings: Ravindra Jadeja (ruled out of IP MS Dhoni (Captain, wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Dwaine Pretorious, Narayan Jagadeesan (wk), Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, KM Asif, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Bhagath Varma, Hari Nishanth, Subranshu Senapati. 2 Playing 11 Rajasthan Royals: 1. Jos Buttler, 2. Yashasvi Jaiswal, 3. Sanju Samson (captain and wk), 4. Riyan Parag, 5. Devdutt Padikkal, 6. Shimron Hetmyer / James Neesham, 7. R Ashwin, 8. Trent Boult, 9. Prasidh Krishna, 10. Yuzvendra Chahal, 11. Kuldeep Sen / Obed McCoy. Chennai Super Kings: 1. Ruturaj Gaikwad, 2 Devon Conway, 3 Moeen Ali, 4 Robin Uthappa / Shivam Dube, 5 Ambati Rayudu / N Jagadeesan, 6 MS Dhoni (captain, wk), 7 Shivam Dube, 8 Dwayne Bravo / Mitchell Santner, 9 Simarjeet Singh, 10 Mukesh Choudhary, 11. Maheesh Theekshana / Matheesha Pathirana. 3 Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips Dream11 Prediction, Team 1: 1 Ruturaj Gaikwad, 2 Jos Buttler, 3 Yashasvi Jaiswal, 4 Sanju Samson, 5 Riyan Parag, 6 MS Dhoni, 7 R Ashwin, 8 Trent Boult, 9 Obed McCoy, 10 Yuzvendra Chahal, 11 Mukesh Choudhary. Captain: Sanju Samson, Vice-Captain: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Wicketkeeper: MS Dhoni. Dream11 Prediction, Team 2: 1 Devon Conway, 2 Jos Buttler, 3 Yashasvi Jaiswal, 4 Moeen Ali, 5 Sanju Samson, 6 Devdutt Padikkal, 7 MS Dhoni, 8 Trent Boult, 9 Prasidh Krishna, 10 Yuzvendra Chahal, 11 Mukesh Choudhary. Captain: MS Dhoni, Vice-Captain: Jos Buttler, Wicketkeeper: Sanju Samson. 4 Match Prediction The Rajasthan Royals are coming off a win over Lucknow Super Giants while the Chennai Super Kings tasted defeat against Gujarat Titans in their previous encounter. Without all that, the RR are the better side in IPL 2022. Even while not discounting the CSK’s ability to spring a surprise, we will pick Rajasthan Royal as winners in the RR vs CSK match.