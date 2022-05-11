IPL 2022, RR vs DC Toss & Playing 11: Delhi Capitals opt to bowl first against Rajasthan Royals

As for team news, DC replace Ripal Patel and Khaleel Ahmed with Lalit Yadav and Chetan Sakariya, while RR are forced into a change with Rassie van der Dussen replacing Shimron Hetmyer, who has flown back home for the birth of his first child.

After opting to bowl first, skipper said: "The wicket is dry and there might be dew later on, we will try to capitalize on that. We are trying to be positive. We can hold more in the middle overs and that's something we are looking forward to. Anything around 140-160 would be a good total."

On the team news, Pant added: "We have two changes. Lalit Yadav comes in for Ripal Patel and Chetan Sakariya comes in for Khaleel Ahmed."

Meanwhile, RR captain Samson said: "We dont mind (batting first), would love to put up a good score here. We have one change. Rassie comes in place of Hetty (Hetmyer)."

This will be the 2nd meeting between the two sides in IPL 2022. It was RR, who ran out winners in the reverse fixture at the Wankhede Stadium, after a last over controversy involving a waist high no-ball. RR defeated DC by 15 runs, riding on Jos Buttler's third hundred of the season.

Now, the two teams will clash at the Dr DY Patil Stadium, where RR has won 2 of their 5 matches, while DC has won 1 of 4. RR's wins came once when batting first earlier this season in 2022, and once when chasing in 2008, while DC's win came when they chased back in 2011.

In 2022, the two teams don't possess a good record at the venue as only RR have won once in 3 matches, while DC have lost both their matches. Overall, RR have won 7 matches of 11 to sit in third, while DC have won 5 in 11 to sit in fifth.

The pitches at the Dr DY Patil has slightly favoured the chasing team this season in the 17 matches played so far with the team batting second winning the match 9 times at the venue, where the team batting first has won 8.

However, the last two matches have been won by team batting first and dew also has not hampered the bowling, meaning toss may not be that crucial and captains could choose to bat first.

Here is Graeme Swann's take on what sort of wicket is in store for Wednesday (May 11) night.

Dr DY Patil Stadium Pitch Report: Swann said: "It's a fairly good pitch, even covering of grass apart from one or two areas. It's rock hard but very, very dry and just a few inches to the side, there's grass.

"So one ball will spin and one ball will go straight through. I think it will be very tricky to bat later on. If I were to win the toss, without a doubt I would bat first, try and post 15-160 which could be a very good total. All in all, good pitch upfront, spin later on."

Playing 11s for IPL 2022, Match 58, RR vs DC:

RR XI: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (captain/wicketkeeper), Rassie van der Dussen, Riyan Parag, R Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Sen, Yuzvendra Chahal.

DC XI: David Warner, KS Bharat, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (captain/wicketkeeper), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya.