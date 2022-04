IPL 2022, RR vs GT: Live Streaming, Date, Time, Squads, TV Channel Info

Sanju Samson-led Royals and Hardik Pandya-led Titans head into the match on the back of similar results with three wins and one defeat in four matches so far this season.

RR has registered wins over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Mumbai Indians (MI) and newcomers Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), while their only defeat came against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

IPL 2022, RR vs GT Stats and Record Preview: Numbers in DY Patil Stadium; Titans players record against Royals

GT, on the other hand, lost their recent match against SRH, but were unbeaten in three before that match with wins over fellow newcomers LSG, Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings.

This will be the first meeting between the two sides and RR will look to continue their winning form, while GT will look for a quick turnaround at the Dr DY Patil Stadium. Now, lets check the squads and telecast information for RR vs GT:

Rajasthan Royals Squad 2022 Sanju Samson (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Shubham Garwal, Dhruv Jurel, Kuldip Yadav, Kuldeep Sen, Tejas Baroka, Anunay Singh, KC Kariappa, Jos Buttler, Rassie Van der Dussen, Nathan Coulter Nile, Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Karun Nair, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal. Gujarat Titans Squad 2022 Hardik Pandya (captain), Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson, Abhinav Sadarangani, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmed, Sai Kishore, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Dominic Drakes, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Varun Aaron, B Sai Sudharshan. RR vs GT match details Date: Thursday, April 14 Time: 7:30 PM IST TV Channel: Star Sports Network English - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1HD Hindi - Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1HD Hindi Kannada - Star Sports 1 Kannada Tamil - Star Sports 1 Tamil Telugu - Star Sports 1 Telugu Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar