IPL 2022, RR vs GT Stats and Record Preview: Numbers in DY Patil Stadium; Titans players record against Royals

Both teams head into the match with a similar record of 3 wins from 4 matches. Sanju Samson-led RR bounced back from a defeat to Royal Challengers Bangalore with a narrow 3-run victory over newcomers Lucknow Super Giants.

Aside from the win over LSG and defeat to RCB, RR has secured wins over record champions Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad to accumulate 6 points from 4 matches.

Hardik Pandya's GT, on the other hand, were unbeaten in 3, having beaten fellow newcomers LSG in their IPL bow followed by impressive wins over Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings. But, the Titans' unbeaten run was ended by SRH, who claimed an 8-wicket win.

This will be the first ever meeting between the two teams in IPL. But, Royals and Titans have both previously experienced playing at the Dr DY Patil Stadium.

While RR has played at the venue 3 times, Titans, who are playing their first IPL, have played at the DY Patil Stadium just once.

So, ahead of RR vs GT 2022, we take a look at some interesting past records relating to both the teams and their players along with some milestones in sight:

Rajasthan Royals record in Dr DY Patil Stadium RR have played 3 matches so far at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, losing 1 and winning 2. While they lost in the 2008 league stage to MI, RR beat CSK in the final later that year at the venue to lift the inaugural IPL title. Their most recent win came earlier this season against MI in 2022. In the first match, Shaun Pollock-led MI beat RR by 7 wickets on May 7, 2008, when Mumbai Indians pace attack ran through the Royals batting order restricting the Shane Warne-led side to a paltry 103 All Out. Shane Watson (32 off 20 balls) and Swapnil Asnodkar (39 off 31 balls) were top-scorers for Royals that day. Watson (2 for 26) and Warne (1 for 19) were the only wicket-takers. In the second match, RR beat CSK by 3 wickets, chasing down a target of 164 off the last ball to be crowned first-ever IPL champions. Yusuf Pathan (3 for 22 and 56 off 39 balls) was the star of the match for Royals. In their third and recent match, Royals rode on Jos Buttler (100 off 68 balls) splendid knock and Yuvendra Chahal (2 for 26) brilliance with the ball to beat Mumbai Indians by 23 runs after defending a target of 191. Gujarat Titans record in Dr DY Patil Stadium In their only match played at the venue, GT suffered their first loss of the season following 8-wicket loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad side led by Kane Williamson. Skipper Hardik Pandya (50 not out off 42 balls and 1 for 27), Abhinav Manohar (35 off 21 balls) and Rashid Khan (1 for 28) were the top performers for Titans. Gujarat Titans players’ top performance vs RR for previous franchises Most Runs: David Miller - 205 runs in 6 innings (For PBKS) Highest Score: Shubman Gill - 56 off 44 balls in 2021 (For KKR) Most Wickets: Mohammed Shami - 12 wickets in 9 matches (For DD, KKR and PBKS) Most Sixes: David Miller - 16 sixes in 6 innings (For PBKS) Most Fours: Shubman Gill - 21 fours in 7 innings (For KKR) Best Bowling: Mohammed Shami - 3 for 21 in 4 overs in 2021 (For PBKS) Most Fifties: David Miller - 2 fifties in 6 innings (For PBKS) Upcoming milestones in RR vs GT 2022 ▶ Sanju Samson (Rajasthan Royals) is 60 runs away from completing 5000 runs in T20 cricket (overall). He is also 3 runs away from becoming the second Royals player to score 2500 runs for the franchise in IPL. The skipper is also 2 dismissals away from 50 dismissals in IPL. ▶ Hardik Pandya (Gujarat Titans) is 2 catches away from 100 catches in T20 cricket (overall). He is also 5 wickets away from 50 wickets in IPL. ▶ David Miller (Gujarat Titans) is 8 maximums away from 100 sixes in IPL. The South African batter is also 64 runs away from completing 8000 runs and 3 sixes away from 350 sixes in T20 cricket (overall). ▶ Rashid Khan (Gujarat Titans) is 1 wicket away from 100 IPL wickets. ▶ Devdutt Padikkal (Rajasthan Royals) is 2 runs away from completing 1000 runs in IPL. ▶ Yuzvendra Chahal (Rajasthan Royals) is 1 wicket away from becoming the fifth highest wicket-taker in IPL. ▶ R Ashwin (Rajasthan Royals) is 4 wickets away from joining Chahal in the IPL 150 club.